Cheltenham tips: Conditions and trip right for Farclas

Paisley Park, winner of the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle in 2019, can regain his crown by taking the feature on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Impressive here in 2019, he was found to have a heart issue after failing to make a meaningful defence of his title, in 2020, but looked right back to his best when getting up late to win the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

That was in mid-December and he hasn’t been seen since, but he has a great record after a break and is certain to be primed for the outing.

It doesn’t look a particularly strong renewal and while he will surely hit his usual flat spot during the race, he can get up late to win the race for Emma Lavelle and Aidan Coleman.

Last year’s winner, Lisnagar Oscar, showed signs of a return to form last time. He has place claims, as has Fury Road, who went so close in last year’s Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle but, at a much bigger price, If The Cap Fits could be the best each-way value.

Envoi Allen’s recent change of stable is the only question mark hanging over a horse with otherwise impeccable credentials for the Grade 1 Marsh Novices’ Chase which gets day three of the Festival underway.

While Ballyadam, who has followed a similar path between yards, finished runner-up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday, it’s arguable that he didn’t run to form, which sounds the only note of caution for the odds-on favourite.

In the 2019 Champion Bumper and the 2020 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Envoi Allen showed an attitude to match his ability. In the bumper he was given a tough test by Blue Sari and dug deep to come out on top, while he looked in trouble turning for home in the novice hurdle but in a matter of strides he was back in control of the race and ultimately well on top at the line. He has looked every inch a class act over fences, even if he hasn’t faced more than four rivals in any of his three races to date in chases.

This is a step up for the seven-year-old but provided he hasn’t been upset by the recent change of address, he should extend his unbeaten record in all spheres to 12.

Chantry House can follow him home. He was well beaten in last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but was very good on chasing debut and a little better when back to winning ways last time.

Farclas can notch a second Cheltenham Festival success by taking the Paddy Power Plate for Denise Foster and jockey Jack Kennedy. Winner of the Triumph Hurdle in 2018, he lost his form somewhat thereafter but the switch to chasing resulted in a return to form. He won three times in the summer of 2019 and was off for more than a year until returning in November. Well beaten that day, he was a good third in the Paddy Power Handicap on his second start and a fine fourth behind Off You Go in a similarly hot handicap last time.

While he won the Triumph on soft ground, most of his winning form is on better ground, and is the first time this season that he will have conditions and trip in his favour. Everything is in place for a big run.

The Grade 1 Ryanair Chase is a real puzzle. Melon has looked as good as ever this season and has leading claims but his record of four runner-up finishes at this meeting would make him hard to have maximum confidence in for win purposes. Stablemate Allaho will be suited by conditions, and should go close, with last year’s winner, Min, giving Willie Mullins a strong hand and even the prospects of filling the frame.

CHELTENHAM THURSDAY

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Envoi Allen

1:55 Imperial Alcazar

2:30 Melon

3:05 Paisley Park (nap)

3:40 Farclas (nb)

4:15 Gauloise

4:50 Bob Mahler

Next best

1:20 Chantry House

1:55 Everglow

2:30 Allaho

3:05 If The Cap Fits

3:40 A Wave Of The Sea

4:15 Mighty Blue

4:50 Shantou Flyer