Cheltenham Festival tips: Paisley Park poised to regain Stayers’ Hurdle crown

The late withdrawal of Thyme Hill has cleared the way for Paisley Park to regain his Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle crown and the confident expectation is the Emma Lavelle-trained nine-year-old will do just that.

Paisley Park looked set to dominate the division when crowning an unbeaten season by winning this race in 2019 and was sent off the 4-6 favourite for his title defence last March. However, he produced a laboured display, trailing in seventh behind Lisnagar Oscar. It looked too bad to be true and subsequent investigations revealed a heart issue was to blame.

He made an encouraging return after a 260-day layoff when second to Thyme Hill, to whom he was giving 3lb, in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

And Paisley Park showed there was no lingering issues with his heart when getting his revenge on Thyme Hill in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, staying on from an almost impossible position to thwart his new rival in one of the most dramatic finishes of the season.

As a consequence of the abandonment of the Cleeve Hurdle, Paisley Park hasn’t run since but that’s no great concern for this battle-hardened warrior.

With his main market rival out of the picture, Paisley Park should be able to outstay his rivals up the hill.

The Denise Foster-trained Sire Du Berlais, a dual winner of the Pertemps Final over course and distance, looks his biggest threat but may lack the class possessed by Paisley Park.

Willie Mullins saddles three of the first four in the market for the Ryanair Chase but may have to settle for minor honours with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Fakir D’oudairies preferred.

Fourth as a four-year-old when sent off the 9-2 favourite in the 2019 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Fakir D’oudairies only found the tenacious Put the Kettle On too hot to handle in last year’s Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase, a mistake two fences from home perhaps the difference between victory and defeat.

He has yet to win this season but took a big step in the right direction when running a fine race to finish second to Chacun Pour Soi at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

The six-year-old has three furlongs further to travel on Thursday but he shaped as though an intermediate trip would really suit at Leopardstown and he wouldn’t have to improve dramatically on that effort to play a leading role here.

Reigning champion Min obviously boasts the strongest CV but he’s now a 10-year-old and was pulled up on his latest outing so has something to prove while stablemate Allaho has yet to deliver in Grade One company.

Having finished second in four successive Festivals, nobody would deny Melon his day in the sun but the fear is he’ll again find one or two too good. Samcro thwarted Melon in last year’s Marsh Novices’ Chase to secure a second Festival win but hasn’t fired this season. The main British contender is Imperial Aura but Kim Bailey’s charge is unproven at Grade One level and fell last time out, hardly the ideal profile for a championship race.

With doubts surrounding so many leading contenders, Fakir D’oudairies appeals as the value call at odds of around 8-1.

Envoi Allen is impossible to oppose in the opening race of the day, the Marsh Novices’ Chase.

Arguably the most exciting National Hunt horse in training, Envoi Allen has already struck twice at the Festival, following up victory in the 2019 Champion Bumper with a stylish success in last year’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

The one slight concern is the effect a change of yards a fortnight before his return to Cheltenham might have but he’s clearly the most talented horse in the line-up and it will rank as a massive shock if he surrenders his unbeaten record on his first start for Henry de Bromhead.

Away from the Grade One action, The Bosses Oscar gets the vote in the Grade Three Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Denise Foster’s charge began the season by winning at Thurles and has since finished second in big-field handicap hurdles at Navan and Leopardstown. Jordan Gainford’s 7lb claim can help him go one better this time.

Gainford rides The Shunter on the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase but, while Emmet Mullins’ charge has an obvious chance, he has only hard 12 days to recover from a tough race at Kelso.

That being the case, preference is for 2018 Triumph Hurdle winner Farclas. The selection has yet to win this season but has posted some fine efforts in defeat and better ground should really suit.

Like Farclas, Glens Of Antrim is winless in three starts this season but she too has run well in defeat and can maintain Willie Mullins’ dominance of the Grade Two Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup looks fiercely competitive but last year’s fourth Plan Of Attack shouldn’t be fair away off a 2lb lower mark if first-time blinkers bring about a little improvement.

Darren Norris tips

1.20: Envoi Allen (NB)

1.55: The Bosses Oscar

2.30: Fakir D'oudairies

3.05: Paisley Park (Nap)

3.40: Farclas (NB)

4.15: Glens Of Antrim

4.50: Plan Of Attack