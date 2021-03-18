Key questions ahead of Cheltenham day three: Will the small syndicates be Flooring Porter?

Will Envoi Allen make the cut?

Envoi Allen is bidding to complete a double today in the Peter Marsh Chase that has previously been achieved by one other horse. Yorkhill won the equivalent race in 2017 having taken the Ballymore Hurdle a year earlier and this is where the comparison of these two talented horses ends.

Both Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh thought the world of Yorkhill back then but this quirky and charismatic horse seemed to lose interest in the game soon after and tended be pulled up or finish unplaced in most of his subsequent outings for the stable.

His owner Graham Wylie eventually gifted him to some friends last year, including the golfer Lee Westwood, and like his new part-owner, the horse enjoyed a late career boost in form when he won at Newcastle before Christmas for a new trainer, Sandy Thompson.

Envoi Allen is cut from a different cloth than Yorkhill – he’s almost boringly straightforward. He is brought to the track, saddled, paraded, goes down, runs, jumps, wins. Repeat eleven times and counting. Rated at least eight pounds better than any of his opponents today there is no logical reason why he won’t make it even dozen today on a track he clearly likes.

It’s ironic that Yorkhill, retired last month, ended up with Westwood. Having won four majors (Grade Ones) in an early career burst he seemed to have the world at his feet but never realised his true potential. Surely a more appropriate golfer could have been persuaded to adopt the old rogue.

Syndication Jubilation?

The Mare’s Novice Hurdle has been run five times to date and Willie Mullins has won all of them, some with top-class animals such as Limini, Let’s Dance and Laurina. He saddles three runners today, but unusually for Willie, none of them will start favourite and the winning sequence is in grave danger.

Nobody would begrudge the members of the two small syndicates that own Skyace and Royal Kahala if it is their turn. Skyace was bought by her trainer Shark Hanlon for six hundred pounds and sold on to the Birdinthehand syndicate.

She has steadily improved since, including wins in listed and graded hurdles and a little more improvement will give her a serious chance.

Royal Kahala was bought a more expensively, costing the Winning Ways syndicate forty-five thousand euros at the Derby Sale in 2018 and then like all their horses, put into training with Peter Fahey. Like Skyace, she is another mare who has been patiently improved, going from strength to strength and notching up a winter hat-trick in the process.

She was second to one of today’s rivals, Rosie’s Hollow at Fairyhouse last time, but enjoys a nine-pound swing in the weights for a two-length beating which should be enough to turn the tables.

Winning Ways is a professionally managed operation whose policy is to buy mid-priced mare’s and syndicate them to groups of twelve owners. Honeysuckle’s win on Tuesday has already ensured that it’s a good week for the girls and strong showing by a small syndicate horse would add another cherry to then cake.

Can Porter floor them?

Yet another small syndicate goes into battle in the Grade One Stayers Hurdle an hour before Skyace and Royal Kahala lock horns.

Flooring Porter is owned by an extended west of Ireland family syndicate, has improved rapidly through season and starts third favourite for one of the traditional big-four contests this week. Bought as an unnamed three-year-old from his trainer Gavin Cromwell, Flooring Porter has been kept busy since and has been improved skill-fully by Cromwell from his initial hurdle rating of 95 all the way to 160 today.

His race this afternoon has a pick and mix look to it. Previous winners, Paisley Park and Lisnagor Oscar are joined by repurposed chasers, improving handicappers and horses basically with nowhere else to go.

Apart from Paisley Park, the field looks short of real class and even he is under a little cloud having experienced a heart palpitation when finishing down the field in the same race last year.

The syndicate looks to have been well advised to fork out ten grand on a supplemental entry by a trainer who knows what it takes to win at the festival having won the Champion Hurdle with the ill-fated Espoir D’Allen a couple of years ago.

Flooring Porter ran his best race to date by far when he won the Grade One Leopardstown Hurdle over three miles at Christmas, making all to beat The Storyteller by six lengths.

The horse is creatively named as his owner’s businesses are in both the carpet and pub sectors.