Cheltenham Festival: Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead strike again with Bob Olinger

Bob Olinger ridden by Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 13:33
Ashley Iveson and Nick Robson

  • 1.20: Bob Olinger (Rachael Blackmore) 6-4 Fav
  • Irish winners: 6; British winners: 2
  • Leading trainer: Henry de Bromhead 2
  • Leading jockey: Rachael Blackmore, Jack Kennedy 2 

1.20: Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 Bob Olinger (Rachael Blackmore) 6-4 Fav 

2 Gaillard Du Mesnil (P Townend) 9-4 

3 Bravemansgame (H Cobden) 4-1 

7 ran

Champion Hurdle winners Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead were back in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure again as Bob Olinger took the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – the opening race on day two of the Festival.

Blackmore, who made history on Tuesday as the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle on De Bromhead’s mare Honeysuckle, scored her second success of the meeting on 6-4 favourite Bob Olinger.

On St Patrick’s Day, Willie Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil made it an Irish one-two – but there was no doubting the well-backed winner’s superiority.

Blackmore tracked the pace set by chief British hope Bravemansgame, took over up the Cheltenham hill and was already three lengths clear at the last en route to victory by seven and a half.

Paul Townend onboard Al Boum Photo comes home to win 13/3/2020

Al Boum Photo faces 11 rivals as he chases Gold Cup hat-trick

