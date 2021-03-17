Cheltenham Festival: Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead strike again with Bob Olinger

1.20: Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 Bob Olinger (Rachael Blackmore) 6-4 Fav

2 Gaillard Du Mesnil (P Townend) 9-4

3 Bravemansgame (H Cobden) 4-1

7 ran

Champion Hurdle winners Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead were back in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure again as Bob Olinger took the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – the opening race on day two of the Festival.

Blackmore, who made history on Tuesday as the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle on De Bromhead’s mare Honeysuckle, scored her second success of the meeting on 6-4 favourite Bob Olinger.

On St Patrick’s Day, Willie Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil made it an Irish one-two – but there was no doubting the well-backed winner’s superiority.

Blackmore tracked the pace set by chief British hope Bravemansgame, took over up the Cheltenham hill and was already three lengths clear at the last en route to victory by seven and a half.