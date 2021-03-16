Cheltenham Festival key questions: Do Honeysuckle and Epatante have an unfair edge at the weights?

Is it still a party if nobody comes?

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival was either (a) totally safe or (b) the most reckless super spreader incident in pandemic history.

It depends on where you stand on horse racing and of course, if you actually attended last year or not. Many fine and decent citizens, even now fearing the dreaded glance of judgement, remain reluctant to admit that they joined the party. Others, braver souls, remind their tormentors that the government guidance at the time was unequivocal - travel was safe. The actual level of transmission originating from the 2020 festival is still under argument but the precautions in place this year will remove all doubt.

The BHA are taking no risks this time. There will only be 166 travelling from Ireland, all with a direct role in the functioning of the festival, and each has been required to sign a ‘code of conduct’ so there is no ambiguity on the standards of expected behaviour. The Irish contingent will be fully segregated into a green bubble and there will be no mixing with the locals. Every attendee will be Covid-19 tested to within an inch of their lives and alcohol is strictly forbidden.

It will be interesting to see how the unprecedented sterility impacts on the general mood as the week develops, if momentum will build in the normal manner leading up to the climatic Gold Cup on Friday. The word ‘festival’ literally means ‘a period of celebration.’ Winning connections and punters will punch the air in their living rooms but will the course really be able to pretend its still a party if no guests show up?

Small fields: opportunity or threat?

Despite the suppressed human attendee numbers there will still more Irish visitors at the track today than horses. In any other year it might have been a close-run thing. The average field for today’s opener, the Supreme Novice Hurdle is 17 runners, but only eight go to post today. The following race, the Arkle is similarly impacted, less than half the runners this year as the previous two. The trend continues through the week. The entries in the Handicap races this year are off by 20% and by a full third in Irish trained horses.

It is understandable that owners of less talented beasts are not inclined to incur significant costs in bringing a horse out for a day of tilting at windmills if they can’t be there to see them in the flesh. But small fields in graded jump races is an increasing blight in normal weeks and an issue that previously was largely absent from Cheltenham.

Hopefully, vaccines will work their magic and the hoof count will be back to normal next year as large fields of fairy tales are the essence of the festival. In the interim, the absence of lesser talented animals should at least reduce the opportunity for mishap among the big guns and ensure that tactical planning by trainers and jockeys is simpler to execute.

The Mares’ allowance: Unfair advantage?

The has been a huge improvement in both quality and quantity of jump races restricted to ‘mares only’ ‘in the last decade. The trend continues this week with three races confined to females including the inaugural running of a mares’ chase on Friday.

A direct result of these positive developments is an increase in the longevity of their mares’ racing careers, which means that supporters know and love them for a longer time. It also allows them time to grow and strengthen. Annie Power and Quevega are two of the most popular horses of the century so far and Honeysuckle and Epatante could be on their way to join them. But there are bubbling concerns that the policy of positive discrimination may need to be tweaked.

Honeysuckle and Epatante will both receive seven pounds in today’s Champion Hurdle from all eight of their opponents despite already being rated superior to five of them. Of the six Grade One races Honeysuckle has won in her career, four of these have been open contests, two of which she won half a length. It could be argued that the half-stone helping hand is disproportionately disadvantageous to the boys and that Epatante might not have beaten Sharjah in this race last year on a level playing field.

It will be fascinating to see how these two brilliant mares do today against the front running Goshen, with Honeysuckle taking him on early and Epatante likely to be played late. The data analysts in BHA and HRI race design divisions are sure to be watching closely.