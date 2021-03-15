Cheltenham Festival tips: Honeysuckle poised to pass her biggest test in Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle can emerge victorious in the battle of the mares in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, the feature race on day one of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old has yet to taste defeat in 10 starts over hurdles and will line up in the Champion Hurdle on the back of a career-best effort when annihilating her opposition in the Irish equivalent at the Dublin Racing Festival.

That 10-length victory over Abacadabras at Leopardstown last month was an awesome display of raw power, pace, and slick jumping and if Honeysuckle rocks up in the same form, she will be almost impossible to beat.

Confidence is heightened by the fact she also ticks the course box having got the better of Benie Des Dieux in the Mares’ Hurdle on this card last year. That was over half a mile further so the searching stamina test she’ll encounter here shouldn’t be a problem.

In reigning champion Epatante, Honeysuckle faces a top-class rival but Nicky Henderson’s mare lost her aura of invincibility when well beaten by Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton last time out. She never looked happy that day with her below-par effort later put down to a back issue that has since been treated.

Given Henderson’s exceptional Festival record, it would be jolly to write Epatante off but the suspicion is even a career-best effort might not be enough to lower Honeysuckle’s colours.

After his luckless unseat in last year’s Triumph Hurdle, few neutrals would begrudge Goshen victory and Gary Moore’s charge got his career back on track when winning the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton by 22 lengths last month.

However, that performance may not have been quite as impressive as it visually looked as favourite Song For Someone produced a sluggish effort in second. Few five-year-olds win the Champion Hurdle and having to give two top-class mares 7lb is a huge ask for Goshen.

It looks a cracking renewal but Honeysuckle has answered every question that has been asked of her to date and the confident expectation is that she’ll pass her biggest test in style in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Elsewhere on the card, Appreciate It can ensure the day gets off to a flying start for punters by winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Last year’s Champion Bumper runner-up is three from three over hurdles this season and can complete a Grade One hat-trick for the season by outstaying Metier in the Festival opener.

Though the race only came into existence in 2008, Mullins has already won the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle a staggering nine times and Concertista can make it a perfect 10 by accounting for 2019 heroine Roksana.

A 12-length winner of the Daylesford Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival, Concertista is two from two this season and can now make her Grade One breakthrough.

In Roksana, she faces a classy rival but it’s possible three miles may now be the nine-year-old’s optimum trip.

Favourite backers can also collect in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase where the absence of leading Irish contender Energumene has robbed the race of much of its lustre and simplified the task facing Shishkin.

Henderson’s charge overcame all sorts of problems to win last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and has looked imperious in three dominant wins over the bigger obstacles this season. An imposing individual, he looks the British banker of the week.

Away from the Grade One action, the decision to run Royale Pagaille in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in preference to the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase has made the gruelling Grade Two far more appealing from a betting perspective.

In Royale Pagaille’s absence, the market is now headed by Galvin but, while he obviously has to be regarded as a big player, the upheaval of leaving the Gordon Elliott stable to join Ian Ferguson’s so close to the Festival tempers enthusiasm.

At odds of around 8-1, each-way preference is for the David Pipe-trained Remastered, a horse who produced a dominant front-running display to win an Ascot Grade Two last time out. If he can get into a rhythm out in front, he could prove hard to pass.

Having found leading Triumph Hurdle contenders Zanahiyr and Quilixios too quick this season, Saint Sam can make it fourth time lucky by winning the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. He does have plenty of weight on the back of some decent efforts in defeat but he has a class edge on many of his rivals and should put up a bold show.

The Ultima Handicap Chase is always fiercely competitive and this year promises to be no exception. Happygolucky deserves his place at the head of the market but Aye Right has been banging on the door in big handicaps all season and this could be the day when he finally gets his head home in front.

Darren Norris tips

1.20: Appreciate It (NB)

1.55: Shishkin

2.30: Aye Right

3.05: Honeysuckle (Nap)

3.40: Concertista

4.15: Saint Sam

4.50: Remastered (Each-way)