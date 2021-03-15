Chacun Pour Soi tops 10 Champion Chase hopefuls

Chacun Pour Soi tops 10 Champion Chase hopefuls

Chacun Pour Soi

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 12:17
PA

Chacun Pour Soi will face nine rivals in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins’ odds-on favourite missed the race after a late setback 12 months ago – as did Altior, and unfortunately the same fate has befallen Nicky Henderson’s star again with an unsatisfactory scope the reason he misses out this year.

Chacun Pour Soi has yet to run at Cheltenham but has been ultra-impressive in everything he has done this season. Mullins has also declared Cilaos Emery.

Chacun Pour Soi’s jockey Paul Townend is confident Cheltenham will suit the lightly-raced nine-year-old – despite doubts expressed by others on that score.

“I can’t find a fault in him that Cheltenham will expose,” Townend told Racing TV.

“I’m just really looking forward to him – and hopefully we can get him to the start this year.” 

Mullins offered his sympathy to Henderson, having gone through the same emotions plenty of times himself.

“I’m sorry to hear Altior is out for Nicky Henderson,” he said.

“Chacun is in good order, so hopefully we don’t have any mishaps like last year.” 

In Altior’s absence, Chacun Pour Soi’s main danger on Wednesday may be Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra – who beat Altior comprehensively at Kempton over Christmas.

Defending champion Politologue will also put up a fight for Paul Nicholls, with the grey looking to add his name to an elite list of multiple winners. Nicholls also runs Greaneteen.

First Flow gained a first Grade One victory last time out when beating Politologue. He represents Kim Bailey, who will have been pleased to see Sunday evening’s rain – which has turned the Cheltenham ground soft.

Last year’s Arkle winner Put The Kettle On and Notebook run for Henry de Bromhead, while Harry Whittington’s Rouge Vif completes the field.

More in this section

Cheltenham Festival Gallops - March 15th Unexpected rainfall turns Cheltenham ground soft
Nico de Boinville celebrates on Altior after winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 13/3/2019 Altior to miss Cheltenham's Champion Chase
Limerick report: Donagh Meyler takes flight on Scarlet and Dove Limerick report: Donagh Meyler takes flight on Scarlet and Dove
#cheltenham festival
Chacun Pour Soi tops 10 Champion Chase hopefuls

The Cheltenham Preview podcast with Ruby Walsh, Tommy Lyons and Mick Fitzgerald

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up