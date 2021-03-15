Seven Cheltenham Festival duels not to be missed

Shishkin v Allmankind, Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Tuesday, 1.55)

A year on from his thrilling Supreme Novices’ Hurdle success, Shishkin returns to Cheltenham as one of the main British hopes for the week. Nicky Henderson’s imposing charge is unbeaten in three starts over fences, swatting away inferior opposition with contemptuous ease.

He hasn’t yet been asked a serious question over fences but that could change this week even though the late withdrawal of Irish raider Energumene has undoubtedly eased his task.

Energumene’s absence has robbed the Arkle of plenty of its lustre but the frontrunning Allmankind has the pace to give Shiskhin plenty to think about.

A Grade One-winning hurdler as a three-year-old, Dan Skelton’s charge ended last season by finishing third to Burning Victory in the Triumph Hurdle.

He began this season over the smaller obstacles but having been a little disappointing when third on his seasonal reappearance, Skelton opted to send his charge over fences.

The Sea The Moon gelding hasn’t looked back since, winning all three starts, the second of which was a Sandown Grade One.

Allmankind’s jumping wasn’t entirely convincing at Warwick last time out and will obviously need to be pinpoint to trouble Shiskhin.

However, if he can sharpen up in that department, he has the talent to keep the favourite honest.

Honeysuckle v Epatante, Unibet Champion Hurdle (Tuesday, 3.05)

When Epatante cruised to victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November, a successful defence of her Champion Hurdle crown seemed a formality. That sense of inevitably increased when Goshen flopped in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham the following month.

However, the aura of invincibility disappeared over Christmas when Epatante, sent off the 1-5 favourite, proved no match for the admirable but exposed Silver Streak at Kempton. Nicky Henderson revealed she has been treated for a back problem and expressed confidence that the issue is now resolved.

That will need to be the case as the unbeaten Honeysuckle has emerged not merely as a big danger, but as the one to beat on the back of a spellbinding victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle last month.

If she repeats that virtuoso Leopardstown performance at Cheltenham this week, Epatante and a revitalised Goshen will struggle to deny her.

Bob Olinger v Bravemansgame v Gaillard Du Mesnil, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Wednesday 1.20)

If this year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is short on depth, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle is anything but.

The market is headed by three horses, each with a Grade One win to their name this season. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame won the Challow Hurdle at Newbury in December, Henry De Bromhead’s Bob Olinger landed the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle in January before the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil joined the Grade One club when scoring at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

All three look serious prospects and while the suspicion is Bravemansgame will ultimately prove the best of the trio, Bob Olinger might just get the better of the argument on this occasion.

Kilcruit v Sir Gerhard, Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Wednesday 4.50)

The Champion Bumper has been a Willie Mullins benefit over the years and his prospects of winning the race for a record 11th time received an unexpected boost earlier this month when the Cheveley Park Stud-owned Sir Gerhard was moved to Closutton in the wake of the Gordon Elliott picture controversy.

An emphatic winner in Down Royal in October, Sir Gerhard followed up by beating Letsbeclearaboutit by four and a half lengths in Navan in December.

Sir Gerhard didn’t run at the Dublin Racing Festival but Letsbeclearaboutit did and there he ran into the Mullins-trained Kilcruit, who produced a visually jaw-dropping display to beat him by no less than 12 lengths.

Only time will tell if Kilcruit is really as awesome as he looked that day but on a line through Letsbeclearaboutit, Sir Gerhard has something to find if he is to get the better of his new stablemate.

Paisley Park v Sire Du Berlais, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Thursday 3.05)

The absence of Thyme Hill, ruled out last Friday after Philip Hobbs’ charge suffered a minor setback, has robbed this race of an absorbing third clash between former champion Paisley Park and young pretender Thyme Hill.

When they met in Newbury in November, Thyme Hill was getting weight from Paisley Park and he made the advantage count to win by a length and a half. He looked likely to confirm that form off level weights when going clear in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot just before Christmas but Paisley Park dug deep to nail Thyme Hill in the shadows of the post in one of the races of the season to make it 1-1.

The hope was the Stayers’ Hurdle would settle the issue but sadly that was not to be.

However, while Paisley Park is clearly the one to beat, Irish raider Sire Du Berlais has twice won over course and distance when landing the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle and always reserves his best for Festival week. He should not be underestimated.

Zanahiyr v Tritonic, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Friday 1.20)

This has the makings of a proper Ireland v England collision. Unbeaten in three starts over hurdles, Zanahiyr has long been considered one of the most likely Irish-trained Festival winners and looks sure to relish a strongly-run Triumph Hurdle.

However, considerable spice was added to the race when the Alan King-trained Tritonic followed up a winning debut over hurdles at Ascot by running away with the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton last month.

The manner in which he pulled clear at the business end of proceedings was deeply impressive but he did hit a few flat spots along the way and time may well prove that elevating him to favouritism was something of an overreaction on the part of the bookies.

Al Boum Photo v A Plus Tard and Champ, Gold Cup (Friday 3.05)

Having won the last two renewals, it’s impossible to argue that Al Boum Photo shouldn’t be favourite to complete a famous hat-trick. He’s been there, done that. He’s also been campaigned lightly, running just four times since his first Gold Cup. In short, he has been given every conceivable chance of joining the treble gold club.

However, this will be his steepest test yet as fresh pretenders A Plus Tard and Champ eye his crown. A Plus Tard is a fascinating contender. He’s the only horse to beat Chacun Pour Soi since the Champion Chase hotpot joined the Willie Mullins team so he’s clearly not short of speed.

And he passed the stamina test with flying colours when getting up late to collar Melon and Kemboy in the Savills Chase at Christmas. That’s the single best form line from this season and A Plus Tard’s finishing effort at Leopardstown strongly suggests an extra two furlongs at Cheltenham is more likely to bring out additional improvement than expose stamina limitations.

Champ has a similar profile in that his Game Spirit Chase second at Newbury on his belated seasonal reappearance showed he has the speed to be competitive over two miles while his dramatic RSA Novices’ Chase victory at last year’s Festival showed that stamina is not an asset he lacks.

Encouragingly, his jumping was much slicker at Newbury than it was last season and if it also stands the test in the Gold Cup, he has to be regarded as a big player. If Al Boum Photo is to claim his place in history, he will have to earn it.