Naas report: Simon Torrens continues to impress

Simon Torrens continues to impress as a young rider going places and the five-pound claimer added the Baroneracing.com Leinster National to his burgeoning tally with another good ride aboard the Tom Mullins-trained Scoir Mear.

After settling close to the lead, the grey moved up to dispute the lead three out and soon afterwards took sole command.

Favourite Ten Ten moved well in behind and provided a persistent challenge up the straight, but the winner dug deep to hold him off by two lengths, with Fitzhenry keeping on well to complete a JP McManus 1-2-3.

Said Torrens: “He’s a horse I know well.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have been placed on him a good few times, and I won on him in Wexford.

“It was great to get his head back in front, and great for Tom, and Mr McManus and the whole team.

“I was hoping to get a lead for longer, but the race just fell apart, with the ground being they way it is.

“But I was still travelling, and I just wanted to keep him rolling rather than taking him back, as it would be hard to get going again on that sort of ground. Luckily enough it all paid off.”

Harry Swan is another young rider of great potential and he put a significant notch on his belt winning the Grade 3 Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle aboard On Eagles Wings.

Goodbye Someday and Alko Rouge set a strong pace but, after the latter faded away, the former stuck to his task extremely well.

However, Swan, riding for his grandfather, Timmy Hyde, produced On Eagles Wings to challenge at the last and got the necessary extras from his mount to see off the game Goodbye Someday.

Conflated ran out a very easy winner of the Grade 3 Bar One Racing Directors Plate Novice Chase for Denise Foster and Jack Kennedy. The lead changed a number of times during the race but the winner, whose connections preferred this race to a tilt at a handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, picked up really well to win by a wide margin.

Things changed quite rapidly and dramatically in the closing stages of the two-mile-three handicap hurdle, which went to Jacksons Gold, trained by Alice Curran and ridden by Ian Power.

Halsafari held every chance when falling at the last, after which favourite Big King looked booked for victory when leading on the run-in. However, he stopped quickly in the final yards as Jacksons Gold, who traded at 1000/1 in running on the exchanges, flew past to win by over a length from Strange Notions, with Big King, who traded 1.01, only third.

Jungle Junction gave Jessica Harrington just a third National Hunt winner of the year when taking the beginners’ chase under Robbie Power. Market rival Ujumpthelastuwin held every chance when falling two out, and that left the winner to come home clear of Brawler.

Harrington, who has also been amongst the winners on the all-weather this year, was denied a double when Ballywilliam Boy, trained by Michael Hourigan, got the better of her odds-on favourite, Lifetime Ambition, in the closing stages of the maiden hurdle. Mark McDonagh got a good tune out of the six-year-old, sent the 33-1 chance to the front going to the last, and he stayed on nicely to win well.