Limerick report: Donagh Meyler takes flight on Scarlet and Dove

Scarlet And Dove belied market uneasiness when cantering to success in the Grade 2 Charleville Cheese Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase. Joseph O’Brien’s runner, confidently ridden by Donagh Meyler, led all the way and, bar a desperate mistake at one of the fences down the back, controlled matters quite comfortably.

Avellino tried to make a race of it, and that may ultimately have cost her a place, but Meyler took a look back coming down the hill for the final time, clearly confident he had that one covered. His mount asserted on the run-in to win with plenty to spare. Thurles chase winner Minx Tiara, who was having just her second outing over fences, flew home to grab second spot.

“She’s definitely one of my favourites,” said the winning rider. “To win a Grade 3 and to make the quick reappearance this week … the team reaped their reward for taking the chance.”

Referring to the mare’s bad mistake, he explained: “Basically, I nearly fell off her, that’s the long and short of it. She came down in Thurles, with a few mistakes along the way, so she’s getting her jumping together, and hopefully she can progress again.”

There was a good finish to the Grade 3 Kerry Group Irish EBF Shannon Spray Mares’ Novice Hurdle which went to the Robert Murphy-trained Darrens Hope, delivered with a well-timed run by Kevin Brouder.

Sayce Gold tried to make all and jumped brilliantly most of the way, but there were many in with chances racing down to the last. Darrens Hope, a winner of a listed race in Cork in November, found most in the closing stages to win by almost three lengths from Ballyshannon Rose, with the long-time leader in third.

The James McAuley owned and trained Behind The Wall caused a 50-1 upset in the opening Murroe Hurdle. Beaten four times on the all-weather since the turn of the year, the switch to hurdling clearly suited and he quickened up well close home under Conor Maxwell to comfortably beat the strong-travelling Awkwafina.

Twelve ran in the Patrickswell Handicap Chase but the end-to-end gallop in testing conditions resulted in just two finishers. Glorious Getaway, ridden by Johnny Barry for Declan McNamara, sat behind the pace early, went on down the back, and pulled clear late on to beat Classic Concorde by 15 lengths.

Mercury Lane was deserving of a change of luck and the opportunity the Fedamore Maiden Hurdle was one he readily made most of. Bryan Cooper rode a positive race aboard Paul Nolan’s seven-year-old, who is out of a half-sister to Mikael D’haguenet, and he ended a sequence of three runner-up finishes with a runaway success. JJ Slevin gave the Norman Lee-trained Seangoell a perfectly timed ride to win the Croom Handicap Hurdle. The lightly raced point to point winner, who was runner-up at this venue in December, picked up well down the outside to collar Iridescent in the final 50 yards.

Flame Bearer, who won a Thurles bumper on his racecourse debut, followed up in the Adare Bumper. Although the 6-5 favourite raced quite keenly, Pa King, riding for Pat Doyle, looked confident throughout and his mount picked up nicely to beat Tramore bumper winner Teescomponentsyess