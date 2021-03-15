In Arkle’s shadow: How novice stars can light up the Cheltenham Festival

All of Britain and probably half of Ireland are convinced that Shishkin will be the final chapter in the Nicky Henderson trilogy of Champion two-mile chasers following on from Sprinter Sacre and Altior.
There is no obvious reason why this can’t be true.
He won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle here last year, a stepping-stone on the pathway to his true vocation over taller obstacles. He’s jumped beautifully to win his three chases to date this season and is clearly a turbo-charged young chaser with an illustrious career ahead of him.
But as well as the front running Allmankind, he will have to handle Captain Guinness and Franco De Port, trained by Willie Mullins.
Franco De Port disappointed here last year when he pulled up in the Coral Cup behind Dame De Compagnie but has looked a solid recruit to fences this season, winning two of his three starts before being beaten by Energumene at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February having easily beat Darver Star in a Leopardstown Grade One at Christmas.
The race is obviously diminished by Energumene’s withdrawal it is still an intriguing gem of a contest.
- 1. Allmankind 2. Shishkin 3. Franco De Port.
- 1 Monkfish; 2 Eklat De Rire.
- 1 Envoi Allen; 2 Sporting John; 3 Shan Blue.