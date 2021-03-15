In Arkle’s shadow: How novice stars can light up the Cheltenham Festival

Clusters of greatness tend to emerge in all sports with uncanny regularity.

Maybe it’s the same in all other professions, but an exceptional generation of foreign currency traders or world-class customer care managers will never dwell in the public’s imagination in the same way as those middleweight boxers of the mid-80s or the current trio of male tennis playing geniuses.

Cheltenham 2021 might well prove to be the week a new cluster is confirmed, when it becomes clear that the current generation of novice steeplechasers are among the finest seen since the emergence of the immortal triumvirate of Arkle, Mill House, and Flyingbolt in the early 1960s.

There are at least a dozen young chasers, who with luck on their side, will leave deep hoofprints in the landscape of National Hunt racing in upcoming years and some of them look truly exceptional.

There are three key chases in the division in which to luxuriate this week: The Arkle (Tuesday), Brown Advisory Chase (ex RSA, Wednesday) and the Marsh Novice Chase (Thursday.) There may be a future legend in each of them.

Tuesday: The Arkle Chase (2m)

The second race of the Festival could prove one of the best of the week even with the late defection of Energumene last Friday. In an ordinary year Allmankind, rated at 154, might be favourite but as it stands Dan Skelton’s five-year-old is lagging far behind Shishkin in the betting.

All of Britain and probably half of Ireland are convinced that Shishkin will be the final chapter in the Nicky Henderson trilogy of Champion two-mile chasers following on from Sprinter Sacre and Altior.

There is no obvious reason why this can’t be true.

He won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle here last year, a stepping-stone on the pathway to his true vocation over taller obstacles. He’s jumped beautifully to win his three chases to date this season and is clearly a turbo-charged young chaser with an illustrious career ahead of him.

But as well as the front running Allmankind, he will have to handle Captain Guinness and Franco De Port, trained by Willie Mullins.

Franco De Port disappointed here last year when he pulled up in the Coral Cup behind Dame De Compagnie but has looked a solid recruit to fences this season, winning two of his three starts before being beaten by Energumene at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February having easily beat Darver Star in a Leopardstown Grade One at Christmas.

The race is obviously diminished by Energumene’s withdrawal it is still an intriguing gem of a contest.

Prediction: 1. Allmankind 2. Shishkin 3. Franco De Port.

Wednesday: The Brown Advisory Novice Chase (3m)

Back in 1963, Arkle confirmed his brilliance to the British public in this race when it was known as the Broadway Chase. It’s been through a few sponsorship iterations since and regenerates again this year as the Brown Advisory Chase.

One constant has endured. It is a seed bed of future Gold Cup winners including Lord Windermere, Bobs Worth and Denman in the last dozen years.

Often a wide-open contest the question seems quite binary this year. Can anything trouble the monster that is Monkfish?

Monkfish and Paul Townend after winning the Grade 1 Flogas Novice Steeplechase at Leopardstown last month. Picture: Healy Racing

In the absence of Royale Pagaille and Next Destination, the thankless task could fall to Eklat De Rire.

Eklat has unhurriedly developed into a promising young steeplechaser, typical of the patient modus operandi of trainer Henry De Bromhead.

In most recent outing at Naas, he beat two solid opponents, Escaria Ten who is fancied to win a handicap this week and Pencilfulloflead who was a very decent second to the useful Colreevy at Limerick.

But trying to find a valid rival to the marvellous Monkfish may be as useless a task as rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. He looks like an imperious novice chaser in his three wins this season and is already proven at course and distance. Sit back and watch the future unfold.

Prediction: 1 Monkfish; 2 Eklat De Rire.

Thursday: The Marsh Novices Chase (2m 4f)

There was plenty of eyeball rolling when this race was added to the Festival programme 10 years ago. The fear was a dilution of quality in the other top novice chases and in fairness that’s proved largely true.

If this race didn’t exist, then Envoi Allen would have been forced to turn right towards the Arkle or left to the Brown Advisory. Just imagine the electricity if he was going head-to-head with Monkfish or Energumene and Shishkin. The other side of the coin is that we get to wake up on Thursday and have this dessert to savour and two sumptuous earlier courses not yet digested.

Envoi Allen, unbeaten in 11 races, if a purposeful challenger catches his eye, he just switches up a gear

It’s worth recapping just how good Envoi Allen is. Unbeaten in 11 races, he has never even glanced sideways at defeat. There are times when he appears to race a bit sleepily, but this is probably boredom.

If a purposeful challenger catches his eye, he just switches up a gear, seemingly taunting his rivals. ‘Seriously, man. Is that all you’ve got?’ Notwithstanding the upheaval of his recent transfer to new digs, this should be a lap of honour on an unbending road to greatness.

Something must come second and third. Sporting John was unplaced behind Envoi Allen in the Ballymore here last year and looked decent when beating Shan Blue in the Scilly Isles chase at Sandown in early February. Shan Blue jumped spectacularly when winning at Kempton at Christmas and is probably better than he looked last time out.