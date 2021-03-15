Cheltenham Festival tips to beat the bookies: Finding value in the handicaps

It’s time for thoughts to turn to the handicaps. It’s a mindboggling task even to decide which of the haystacks to tackle — much less find the pins.

Due to prevailing circumstances the entry list is down about 20% in total (Irish entries down a third). If home-schooling is burning all your time, then here’s a shortcut. An EW Yankee recommendation on four handicaps.

PS: Avoid greedy bookmakers that don’t pay a place on at least the first five home.

Tuesday, 2.50: Ultima Handicap Chase (3m, 1f)

Trends: Aged between seven and 10 who has run at the Festival previously, an official rating 140-148, runs no more than five times so far this season and been at least placed on their last start. Maximum weight of 11-3, has won at three miles or further, unlikely to be trained in Ireland, novice chasers doing well recently.

Nick Williams is intimately familiar with the Ultima Handicap Chase having won it three years ago with Coo Star Sivola under a memorable ride from Lizzie Kelly. He was closely involved in the most famous edition of the race when Tony McCoy produced Witchita Linesman from the next parish to collar the Devon trainer’s Maljimar on the line. He relies on One For The Team this year who carries 10-10 and will be piloted by Tom, Scudamore.

He was a length second to the 153 rated Next Destination in November and if that form can be taken at face-value he is treated leniently here off 140.

Still a novice with relatively few miles on the clock, he will appreciate the better going, has been well supported in the ante-post market and his trainer has a good record of improving horses to be ready for their big day out.

Denise Foster will saddle her first runner in a Festival handicap in the Ultima and from five original entries the Cullentra operation has declared only a single runner, Gigginstown’s Milan Native. The eight-year-old, with Jack Kennedy aboard, hits the desirable trend of a previous Festival appearance having won the Kim Muir here last year, when ridden by Rob

James, the second man suspended over recent photograph controversies. Milan Native was raised seven pounds for that win which has been supplemented by another two by the BHA but should still be on the premises on ground he will love at the business end of the first handicap of the week.

Selection: One for the Team, 6-1.

Next best: Milan Native, 8-1.

Wednesday 2.50: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Trends: Aged between five and seven, with an official rating of 135 or higher, who has run no more than five times so far this season. Maximum weight of 11-2 and has won at least once over hurdles at 2m 2f, or further, more likely to be British trained, but Irish horses can’t be ruled out.

Willie Mullins clearly thinks a lot of Koshari to have persevered with him this long.

For a nine-year-old he has very few miles on the clock which is down to several extended absences, the most recent one lasted over two and a half years.

He reappeared to win well at Cork at the turn of the year, despite a clumsy round of jumping. He followed that good effort when sixth to stablemate Maze Runner in a three-mile handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Again, he wasn’t foot perfect but ran on well without being knocked about too much and allowing for the long lay off second race ‘bounce’ factor, it was an encouraging prep.

His record suggests the shorter trip on Wednesday will suit him, and significantly, he has been well supported into 9-1 second favourite in the ante-post market.

If you had landed on all JP Manus handicap winners at last year’s Festival even the interminable lockdown ouldn’t have dulled your happiness.

Of his seven successes last year, four of them came in handicaps with horses that were all well supported, including Dame De Compagnie in this contest.

His most likely looking candidate this year is Birchdale, trained by Nicky Henderson and carrying a reasonable weight.

He was eighth in this last year coming with a good run that fizzled out after the last. He’s down a pound from last year and if he’s strengthened up in the interim, he could be involved at the busy end.

Selection: Koshari, 9-1.

Next best: Birchdale, 18-1.

Thursday, 2.10: Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Trends: Aged between six and eight, run at the Festival previously, official rating 135-148, no more than five runs this season and at least 10 times in career. Maximum weight of 11-3, won at least once over two and a half miles or further. Last five winners trained in Ireland.

While teeth were gnashing and the earth was being scorched during the Gordon Elliott saga, trainer Fergal O’Brien’s social media accounts continued their old obsession with sponge cake and added a new one, for some unknown reason — cuttlefish.

The Killaloe man and his team are a breath of fresh air in a sometimes-stuffy sport but behind the bonhomie there lies a professional and rapidly improving operation.

He has some good chances this week, including Imperial Alcazar in the Pertemps Final.

To get into this race a horse needs to be placed in the first half-dozen in one of a series of winter qualifiers and some runners tend to qualify quietly and then improve on the day of the final.

Not so with Imperial Alacazar who won his heat at Warwick in January and an earned eight-pound rise in the weights for his trouble.

He still looks to be on the up and comes here fresh and ready.

At a massive price, Redford Road also warrants consideration

Selection: Imperial Alcazar, 5-1.

Next best: Redford Road, 33-1.

Friday, 5.30: County Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Trends: Aged five or six, not run at the Festival previously, official rating 132-143, run no more than five times so far this season, but no more than twelve times in career to date. Maximum weight of 11-4 and not necessarily placed last time out. Trained in Ireland.

Traditionally one of the trickiest two-mile handicap hurdles of the season, it was won last year by Saint Roi who was thrown in on 137 and carried a racing weight of 10-13.

This is the type of profile of horse needed to win handicaps at Cheltenham.

Finding them is another matter.

Thyme White trained by Paul Nicholls, who carries the famous Big Buck’s colours of the Stewart family, should get into the race off 140 and should have enough improvement to come to be thereabouts.

At face value his ninth place finish in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last time out looks moderate, but he was absolutely tanking between the last two obstacles and clearly ran out of steam on the run-in.

His trainer reported last week that he hadn’t run for a long time and obviously needed the run. But he has sharpened up a lot for that. Good ground suits the five-year-old and the good track drainage should see to that by Friday.

Dan Skelton has trained the winner of this race three times in the last five years and of his three entries only Third Time Lucki is likely to make the cut off 143.

He was the best of the home contingent when fourth behind Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper last year.

He’s progressed well this season, picking up three novice hurdles before a slow pace and bad jumping led to a tepid effort last time out at Musselburgh.

Skelton could have run him in the opening Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but the County represents a much more realistic target for this improver.

Selection: Thyme White, 33-1.

Next best: Third Time Lucki, 10/1.