Jonjo O’Neill and son soaring once more from Jackdaws Castle base

One of my earliest memories of attending the Cheltenham Festival is 1997, a year that, on reflection, encapsulated a changing of the guard in National Hunt racing with a young AP McCoy pipping Richard Dunwoody to clinch the leading jockey award for the first time.

Back then, out of necessity, our method of traveI was the ferry and on the way across the Irish Sea my friends and I got chatting to a few older punters. After a tremendously successful raid the previous year which climaxed with Imperial Call landing chasing’s blue riband, there were once again plenty of big Irish hopes making the journey over.

Fergie Sutherland’s star chaser was back to attempt a follow-up, while Istabraq was about to take the first step on the way to Cheltenham immortality but the only horse these guys wanted to talk about was far from a household name.

“All The Aces in the Mildmay [of Flete] lads,” they would keep interjecting every few minutes.

“Jonjo has him spot on”.

‘Jonjo’ of course was Jonjo O’Neill, the dual British champion jockey best known for his association with the legendary Dawn Run, whose astounding Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double may never again be attempted never mind emulated.

It is a select band of people that are sufficiently revered in their chosen field as to be referred to solely by their Christian name, and the affable Corkman had long since earned that privilege thanks to his exploits in the saddle.

Now he had taken the well-trodden path from jockey to trainer, but despite enjoying early success at racing’s showpiece event with Danny Connors in 1991 the widely anticipated deluge had failed to materialise. Front Line’s National Hunt Chase success four years’ later was his only further strike in the intervening period.

The enthusiasm of this band, of what were clearly seasoned Festival pilgrims, was impossible to ignore though, to the extent that us relative novices felt pretty much compelled to delve into our relatively meagre resources and climb aboard the bandwagon come the middle afternoon of what was then a three-day affair.

Alas, there is to be no happy ending to this particular anecdote. As the lads had professed with such conviction, Jonjo did indeed have the ex-Irish 10-year-old ‘cherry ripe’ for the big day, and for much of the race things were going according to plan as Charlie Swan smuggled him into contention from well off the pace. But like so many before him, the dream was shattered late on as a costly final fence blunder meant he failed by a length and a quarter to claw back 20-1 shot Terao.

Racing is no different to other sports in that it relies heavily on sponsorship, and all but the most famous of race titles are deemed expendable as backers come and go.

The ‘Mildmay of Flete’ has undergone several name changes and these days is known as the Festival Plate, but reassuringly O’Neill himself is still going strong from his base at the impressive Jackdaws Castle in Gloucestershire, little more than 16km from Prestbury Park.

It may have been a further three years before he managed to add to his tally at the meeting, but Master Tern’s 2000 County Hurdle victory really did mark the opening of the floodgates as no fewer than 23 winners followed between then and 2016. O’Neill would be the first to admit that recent returns have been disappointing, but his stable is firing on all cylinders once again and the prospects of putting an end to that fallow period appear bright. At the time of writing, he lies fourth in the trainers’ championship, buoyed by the recent Betfair Hurdle win of promising novice Soaring Glory, and with about €800,000 already banked, is firmly on course for his best campaign for some time.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr. Picture: Healy Racing.

It might be stretching things to suggest that this mini-renaissance is attributable entirely to the arrival on the scene of his son of the same name, but nevertheless Jonjo Jr’s brisk climb to the higher echelons of the jockeys’ ranks at the very least seems to have given the yard some fresh impetus.

Trying to live up to a famous father can sometimes prove a millstone around a youngster’s neck but the 22-year-old, already widely acknowledged as one of the brightest talents of his generation, is taking full advantage of the opportunities afforded by his privileged position.

Crowned champion conditional when the curtain fell early on last season, he has maintained the upward numerical trajectory since the summer resumption, operating at an impressive 16% strike rate, and will understandably be optimistic of supplementing his breakthrough Festival triumph on Early Doors two years’ ago.

That could happen as early as the Festival’s first race as Soaring Glory looks a live player on the the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

The much-improved Sky Pirate and prolific Mares’ Chase candidate Annie Mac will also have their supporters but the dynamic duo’s best chance could well lie with Kim Muir Handicap Chase hopeful Time To Get Up.

With amateur riders excluded from this year’s festival, O’Neill Jr seems highly likely to continue his association with the Presenting gelding, who confirmed the promise of earlier runs when sauntering home at Wincanton last month, and looks to have escaped quite lightly with an 8lb hike from the handicapper. He may well have found his niche over three miles plus and remains open to significant improvement on what will be just his seventh career start.

Mask or no mask, should it happen there will be no mistaking that familiar impish O’Neill grin.