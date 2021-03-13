Al Boum Photo to face maximum 12 rivals in Gold Cup

Al Boum Photo will face a maximum of 12 rivals as he targets a third successive Cheltenham Gold Cup next week.

Willie Mullins' runner will join a select band of three-time winners if he can triumph again in the Festival showpiece, becoming the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to complete the feat.

The nine-year-old has won his only start so far this term and could be joined by fellow Mullins runners Kemboy and Melon, although the latter is still in the Ryanair.

In addition to Mullins' trio, Henry de Bromhead has two Irish-trained contenders in A Plus Tard and Minella Indo.

A Plus Tard impressed when beating Kemboy in the Savills Chase at Christmas, while Minella Indo was well beaten by that Mullins runner when last seen in the Irish Gold Cup He faces another previous winner in 2018 hero Native River, who is one of two for Colin Tizzard along with last year's third Lostintranslation.

Santini was beaten just a neck by Al Boum Photo in 2020 and he is set to be one of two for Nicky Henderson, along with last year's last-gasp RSA winner Champ, who made a satisfactory return when second in the Game Spirit last month.

Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost are set to team up with Frodon, winner of the 2019 Ryanair Chase and successful over three miles in the King George VI Chase when last seen while Royal Pagaille stands his ground for Venetia Williams, although he also remains in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase and the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Williams also has Aso in the mix, with Tom George's Black Op completing the home team.

Zanahiyr and Tritonic head 12 confirmations for Friday's JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Zanahiyr has been impressive in Ireland this season winning all his three starts and tops the ante-post market, although Alan King's Tritonic is hot on his heels.

A Royal Ascot runner-up in June, he has won both his outings over hurdles, most recently taking the Adonis at Kempton by 10 lengths.

Quilixios, who raced for Gordon Elliott but is now with Henry de Bromhead, is another unbeaten runner in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud.

Willie Mullins can chose from Haut En Couleurs - unraced since joining the champion trainer having won in France - Saint Sam, Tax For Max and Youmdor.

David Pipe's Adagio, a Grade One winner already, and Jospeh O'Brien's Busselton are others in the mix.

Ben Pauling's The Cob has been supplemented for the Albert Bartlett on the strength of his victory in the River Don at Doncaster.

He is one of 18 possibles with Fakiera, Torygraph and Stattler heading the Irish challenge.

Paul Nicholls has Barbados Buck's and Threeunderthrufive, Fergal O'Brien also has two likely runners in Alaphilippe and Ask A Honey Bee, while Tom Lacey's Adrimel is still in.

There are 13 left in the inaugural Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, with Mullins holding a strong hand through Elimay, Colreevy and Salsaretta.

Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light, previous Festival winner Shattered Love along and Jonjo O'Neill's Annie Mc are also in contention.

There are 45 confirmations for the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle with Saldier at the head of the weights, while the likes of Cayd Boy, Edwardstone, Drop The Anchor and Third Time Lucki all left in.

A massive 70 horses have been left in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, with Nicky Henderson's Monte Cristo and Janika at the head of the weights.

Last year's hero It Came To Pass tops 19 in the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase.

Meanwhile Dan Skelton has announced Roksana will try to regain her title in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The nine-year-old also had the option of running in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and when Philip Hobbs revealed on Friday that Thyme Hill had met with a setback and would miss the race, her price began to contract for the longer contest.

However, the in-form Skelton has opted to stick to his original plan with Roksana and she will take on her own sex, including the impressive Concertista, on Tuesday.

*Song For Someone will not contest Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.