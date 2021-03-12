Energumene to miss Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins has revealed Energumene will miss the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham after suffering a setback.

The seven-year-old has made a huge impression in winning his first three starts over fences this season - completing his hat-trick with a brilliant display in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown last month.

A mouthwatering clash with the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin looked one of the most exciting match-ups of this year's Festival, but Mullins confirmed in a statement on his website Energumene will not be part of his travelling squad.

He said: "Energumene has met with a setback and unfortunately won't be running at the Cheltenham Festival next week."