Gigginstown says it's ‘all systems go’ for Tiger Roll at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll has been out of form so far this season, but he is a four-time Festival winner
Tiger Roll: A four-time Cheltenham Festival winner hoping familiar surroundings will help a return to form. Picture: Niall Carson

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 15:06
Press Association

Tiger Roll remains on course to reclaim his cross-country crown in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

The dual Grand National winner lifted the prize in 2018 and 2019, but was comprehensively beaten by Easysland 12 months ago.

He has been out of form so far this season, but he is a four-time Festival winner and connections are hoping the 11-year-old can recapture his sparkle on familiar turf.

“Touch wood, it’s all systems go, hopefully. All is going well so far,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown House Stud.

The owners also have Alpha Des Obeaux and Balko Des Flos among the 15 six-day confirmations.

“The plan is for all three to run,” O’Leary added.

Tiger Roll and Alpha Des Obeaux are in the care of Denise Foster while Gordon Elliott serves the suspension handed to him earlier this month. Henry de Bromhead trains Balko Des Flos.

Jockey Rob James receives one-year ban, with final eight months suspended

