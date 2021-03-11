Thurles tips: Enniskerry can make a winning debut over hurdles

Enniskerry can make a winning debut over hurdles in the Thurlesraces.ie Maiden Hurdle, the third race on this afternoon’s seven-race card.

Barry Connell’s seven-year-old boasts smart bumper form, having twice finished runner-up to the high-class Letsbeclearaboutit. The winner has since franked the form by finishing runner-up to Sir Gerhard in a listed bumper and to Kilcruit in a Grade 2 bumper.

Enniskerry was far too keen when fourth behind Dixie Flyer on his most recent outing but ran another promising race in defeat. He remains a decent prospect and can make the most of the 8lbs he receives from flat race winner Blackpoint.

Viscount Gort was beaten a long way in a bumper in mid-January, but a month earlier he ran well when runner-up to Joseph Conrad on his hurdling bow and will be a player if able to return to that level of form.

Jack Fiasco can take the opener, the Leugh Beginners’ Chase, for trainer Ciaran Murphy and jockey Paddy Kennedy.

A debutant for the yard today, he was well beaten on his first run of the season, in early December, but much better on his chasing debut when a close fifth behind Arehecan nine days later at Down Royal.

He set out to make all the running in a similar race last month at Punchestown but, in one of the most incident-packed races of the season, he was badly hampered and carried out while still in the lead.

He has since joined Murphy, who has made a decent start to his training career, and this fellow will not be long in adding to the stable’s tally.

Saint Benedict was a touch disappointing last week, at Clonmel, but can make amends in the Templemore Maiden Hunters’ Chase.

It could be argued he went forward too soon at Clonmel on a day the ground was particularly demanding and being patiently ridden paid rich dividends. A particularly bad mistake at the second-last ended all chance he may have had, but this looks an easier assignment and one he should take.

THURLES

Tommy Lyons

2:30 Jack Fiasco

3:05 Saint Benedict (nb)

3:40 Enniskerry (nap)

4:15 Coole Arcade

4:45 Sean Hogan

5:15 Low Lie The Fields

5:45 Deploy The Getaway

Next Best

2:30 Presenting Meghan

3:05 Cloudy Tuesday

3:40 Blackpoint

4:15 Danegeld

4:45 Endless Cash

5:15 Exit Eleven

5:45 Kings Keeper