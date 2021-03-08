Willie Mullins in treble form at Leopardstown with just a week to Cheltenham Festival

Just a week before Cheltenham, Willie Mullins registered a treble in Leopardstown, including an all-the-way victory for 1/6 shot Eurotiep in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle.

The seven-year-old, successful on his hurdling bow in Thurles, when giving rider Aubrey McMahon his first success over flights, dictated the pace and, having been pressed briefly after the second last by Gevrey, stayed on up the straight to keep that rival at bay by two and a quarter lengths in the four-runner affair.

“It’s great for Aubrey and the Down The Hatch Syndicate, which was put together by his dad, Luke,” stated Mullins, “This is Aubrey’s third win on him and his second over hurdles – they’ve made a great team.

“The aim is the final of this Red Mills series in Punchestown and, is something nice pops up in between, he might run again before it.”

The champion trainer and stable-jockey Paul Townend won both divisions of the TRI Equestrian Maiden Hurdle for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, with favourites Grand Bornand and Elite Charboniere respectively.

A beaten favourite on his two previous starts for Closutton, Grand Bornand (11/10 favourite) captured the stronger first division in convincing style, drawing clear in the straight to beat market rivals Gee Rex and Buddy Rich.

“He’s starting to do things right,” stated Townend. “He’s setting and jumping better and the better ground definitely didn’t inconvenience him. We were disappointed with him the first day and ran into one in Fairyhouse (subsequent Grade 3 winner Grand Paradis). But he’s maturing and learning on the job.”

Townend kept it simple of 4/6 shot Elite Charboniere in the second division, from which Don Diablo was a notable absentee, making all for a six lengths defeat of newcomer Given Wings.

A seven-year-old, the winner was opening his account at the fifth attempt. Mullins said: “I’d say good ground is hugely beneficial to this horse and to Grand Bornand. This fellow jumped the last as if he’d prefer jumping a fence. Both horses are likely to go to the spring festivals now.”

No joy for the Mullins camp with headstrong favourite Breaken in the beginners chase as the French-bred seven-year-old, keen in front for Danny Mullins, survived mistakes at the second and third and enjoyed a clear lead until blundering and unseating his rider at the second last. This left Star Max and Exit Poll to fight it out. And, approaching the final fence the body language of Derek O’Connor (deputising for Darragh O’Keeffe) on Exit Poll suggested that Jessica Harrington’s charge had his rivals measure.

On the run-in, the seven-year-old eased clear to score by four and a half lengths, prompting O’Connor to comment: “He appreciated the good ground and gave an exhibition of jumping. It was a nice performance – he did it quite nicely.”

Super Citizen clicked for the O’Sullivans in the John Thomas McNamara Series (Amateur) Handicap Chase, getting the better of Optical Confusion.

Winning trainer Eugene ‘Sullivan, confirming that Richie McLernon will partner last year’s winner It Came To Pass in the ‘Foxhunters’ at Cheltenham next week, commented: “He had a chance on his point-to-point form on good ground. The plan was to run him in the Foxhunters, with Michael (his nephew) on board.

“But, with no amateurs allowed ride, we decided to come here instead.”

Trainer Oliver McKiernan registered a notable 173/1 treble, scoring with Fox Fearless (28/1), a short-head winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap at the expense of Lunastar, Ballycaines and favourite One Cool Poet.

McKiernan’s Meet And Greet (Johnny Barry) prevailed in another tight finish, in the bumper, denying Top Bandit, Gordon Elliott’s final runner before beginning his six-month suspension, by the minimum margin, a nose.

“He was very unlucky the last day in Punchestown, when touched off and I thought he’d run well here in what looked a hot bumper,” said McKiernan. “He’s a nice horse. He likes good ground and he’ll probably go to Punchestown now.”