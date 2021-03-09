Clonmel tips: Good chance for Priests Leap to open his account

Three By Two looks a stand-out in the second division of the maiden hurdle
Clonmel tips: Good chance for Priests Leap to open his account

The Priests Leap (far side) looks the part to open his account over hurdles in the opener at Clonmel. Picture:Healy Racing

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
John Ryan

Placed in three of his four hurdle starts, the Arthur Moore-trained Priests Leap should open his account in today’s Clonmel opener, a division of the Derrygrath Maiden Hurdle.

The lightly-raced, 122-rated seven-year-old was last seen when finishing third behind subsequent Grade 3 winner Grand Paradis and yesterday’s Leopardstown scorer Grand Bornand in Fairyhouse last month, having fallen on his chase debut at Limerick’s Christmas meeting.

And, back in November, at today’s venue, he ran creditably when filling third spot behind Power Of Pause and Torygraph, both subsequent winners.

The Priests Leap tends to be keen and wears a hood. But, against today’s opposition, it will not be surprising if Donagh Meyler allows him roll along in front and  the Flemensfirth gelding should be hard to catch.

Today’s card includes three maiden hurdles  and once-raced mare Three By Two, representing Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, looks a stand-out in the second division of the Derrygrath.

A five-year-old Yeats mare, she made a very pleasing debut at Fairyhouse recently when, sent off at 100/30, she finished a good third behind smart point-to-point mare Mt Leinster Gold and Robyndeglory (second again in Fairyhouse on Saturday).

Likely to improve with that experience under her belt, Three By Two sets a decent standard in a weak-looking contest.

Priory Park, representing J P McManus, Edward O’Grady and Mark Walsh, looks the one to beat in the later Irish Stallion Farms Maiden Hurdle.

Third to Joseph Conrad on his debut in Cork back in December, he was a 16/1 shot when fourth to subsequent Grade 3 winner Grand Paradis at Fairyhouse and, a five-year-old open to plenty of improvement, he has been found a good opportunity to get off the mark.

David Fitzgerald’s Hilltop Supreme bids for a hat-trick in the Kilmolash Handicap Hurdle and, despite an 11lb hike for an easy recent win in Punchestown, he might be capable of continuing on his winning ways.

Successful over fences at Down Royal on his previous start, Hilltop Supreme beat Chelseas Friend with plenty in hand at Punchestown and  he might strike again.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

2.25. The Priests Leap (Nap) 

3.00. Three By Two (n.b.) 

3.30. Boghlone Honey 

4.00. Priory Park 

4.30. Hilltop Supreme 

5.00. Chelseas Friend 

5.30. Ministers Hill 

Next Best 

2.25. Ben Thomson 

3.00. Takealookatme 

3.30. Quarry Lil 

4.00. New Society 

4.30. Damut 

5.00. Macs Legend 

5.30. Areutheoneiwant

More in this section

Buveur D'Air ridden by Noel Fehily comes home to win 14/3/2017 Two-time winner Buveur D’Air to miss Champion Hurdle
Willie Mullins in treble form at Leopardstown with just a week to Cheltenham Festival Willie Mullins in treble form at Leopardstown with just a week to Cheltenham Festival
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference Vera Pauw: Training with boys will help Ireland women cope with qualification pressure 
Gordon Elliott Stable Visit - Longwood

'The most appalling bad taste': IHRB release full Gordon Elliott verdict

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up