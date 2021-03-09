Clonmel tips: Good chance for Priests Leap to open his account

Placed in three of his four hurdle starts, the Arthur Moore-trained Priests Leap should open his account in today’s Clonmel opener, a division of the Derrygrath Maiden Hurdle.

The lightly-raced, 122-rated seven-year-old was last seen when finishing third behind subsequent Grade 3 winner Grand Paradis and yesterday’s Leopardstown scorer Grand Bornand in Fairyhouse last month, having fallen on his chase debut at Limerick’s Christmas meeting.

And, back in November, at today’s venue, he ran creditably when filling third spot behind Power Of Pause and Torygraph, both subsequent winners.

The Priests Leap tends to be keen and wears a hood. But, against today’s opposition, it will not be surprising if Donagh Meyler allows him roll along in front and the Flemensfirth gelding should be hard to catch.

Today’s card includes three maiden hurdles and once-raced mare Three By Two, representing Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, looks a stand-out in the second division of the Derrygrath.

A five-year-old Yeats mare, she made a very pleasing debut at Fairyhouse recently when, sent off at 100/30, she finished a good third behind smart point-to-point mare Mt Leinster Gold and Robyndeglory (second again in Fairyhouse on Saturday).

Likely to improve with that experience under her belt, Three By Two sets a decent standard in a weak-looking contest.

Priory Park, representing J P McManus, Edward O’Grady and Mark Walsh, looks the one to beat in the later Irish Stallion Farms Maiden Hurdle.

Third to Joseph Conrad on his debut in Cork back in December, he was a 16/1 shot when fourth to subsequent Grade 3 winner Grand Paradis at Fairyhouse and, a five-year-old open to plenty of improvement, he has been found a good opportunity to get off the mark.

David Fitzgerald’s Hilltop Supreme bids for a hat-trick in the Kilmolash Handicap Hurdle and, despite an 11lb hike for an easy recent win in Punchestown, he might be capable of continuing on his winning ways.

Successful over fences at Down Royal on his previous start, Hilltop Supreme beat Chelseas Friend with plenty in hand at Punchestown and he might strike again.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

2.25. The Priests Leap (Nap)

3.00. Three By Two (n.b.)

3.30. Boghlone Honey

4.00. Priory Park

4.30. Hilltop Supreme

5.00. Chelseas Friend

5.30. Ministers Hill

Next Best

2.25. Ben Thomson

3.00. Takealookatme

3.30. Quarry Lil

4.00. New Society

4.30. Damut

5.00. Macs Legend

5.30. Areutheoneiwant