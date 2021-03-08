Leopardstown tips: Gee Rex can get punters off on right note

His trainer, Willie Mullins, can also take the beginners’ chase with Breaken. A free-going sort who has not been seen since falling on his chase debut more than 450 days ago, he is not short on ability and, with a good round of jumping, can make all the running.
1:20 Gee Rex (nap)
1:50 Don Diablo (nb)
2:20 Eurotiep
2:55 One Cool Poet
3:30 Kilandra
4:00 Breaken
4:30 It’s Only A Number
5:00 Prize Fighter
1:20 Grand Bornard
1:50 Elite Charboniere
2:20 Gevrey
2:55 Cratloe
3:30 Bronson In Blue
4:00 Jungle Junction
4:30 Rock On Barney
5:00 Meet And Greet