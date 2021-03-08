Leopardstown tips: Gee Rex can get punters off on right note

Back to Leopardstown again and Gee Rex can get punters off to a flyer by taking the opener, the first division of the TRI Equestrian Maiden Hurdle.

A winner of two of his 23 starts on the level, he made a promising start over hurdles when seventh behind Magic Tricks and followed up with a big effort to finish runner-up to the promising Get My Drift over today’s course and distance.

The latter form received a boost when fifth-placed Hurricane Cliff won his maiden two runs later and, with further improvement to come from Gee Rex, he can use this opportunity to get off the mark over timber.

Grand Bornard is hard to assess. He was far too wayward to win on his Irish debut in a maiden won by Thedevilscoachman but was more professional and yet nowhere near good enough when runner-up to Grand Paradis last time. The form of both races has been boosted since, but he needs to step up further.

Gordon Elliott’s six-month ban begins tomorrow, and he can ensure he signs off with a winner by taking the second division of the maiden with Don Diablo.

Placed in four bumpers, he was no match for a long odds-on favourite on his hurdling debut but finished nicely clear of the remainder. He can step up on that effort and is preferred to Elite Charboniere, who was well beaten on his return from a long lay-off but can also step up.

Eurotiep will take considerable beating in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle. A lightly raced seven-year-old, he made his hurdling debut earlier this year and, while that was not a strong race, he was in a different league to his rivals.

The ground was very testing, which he appeared to relish, but it will not be quick enough today to hinder his progress. He jumped really well on that first start, looks a smart prospect, and it will be disappointing if he fails to follow up.

His trainer, Willie Mullins, can also take the beginners’ chase with Breaken. A free-going sort who has not been seen since falling on his chase debut more than 450 days ago, he is not short on ability and, with a good round of jumping, can make all the running.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Gee Rex (nap)

1:50 Don Diablo (nb)

2:20 Eurotiep

2:55 One Cool Poet

3:30 Kilandra

4:00 Breaken

4:30 It’s Only A Number

5:00 Prize Fighter

Next best

1:20 Grand Bornard

1:50 Elite Charboniere

2:20 Gevrey

2:55 Cratloe

3:30 Bronson In Blue

4:00 Jungle Junction

4:30 Rock On Barney

5:00 Meet And Greet