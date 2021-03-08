Leopardstown tips: Gee Rex can get punters off on right note

Leopardstown tips: Gee Rex can get punters off on right note

Gee Rex and Mikey Sheehy won at Dundalk last October for owners Rugby & Racing Syndicate and trainer Joseph O'Brien with groom Ashley Hussey. Photo: Healy Racing.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Back to Leopardstown again and Gee Rex can get punters off to a flyer by taking the opener, the first division of the TRI Equestrian Maiden Hurdle.

A winner of two of his 23 starts on the level, he made a promising start over hurdles when seventh behind Magic Tricks and followed up with a big effort to finish runner-up to the promising Get My Drift over today’s course and distance.

The latter form received a boost when fifth-placed Hurricane Cliff won his maiden two runs later and, with further improvement to come from Gee Rex, he can use this opportunity to get off the mark over timber.

Grand Bornard is hard to assess. He was far too wayward to win on his Irish debut in a maiden won by Thedevilscoachman but was more professional and yet nowhere near good enough when runner-up to Grand Paradis last time. The form of both races has been boosted since, but he needs to step up further.

Gordon Elliott’s six-month ban begins tomorrow, and he can ensure he signs off with a winner by taking the second division of the maiden with Don Diablo.

Placed in four bumpers, he was no match for a long odds-on favourite on his hurdling debut but finished nicely clear of the remainder. He can step up on that effort and is preferred to Elite Charboniere, who was well beaten on his return from a long lay-off but can also step up.

Eurotiep will take considerable beating in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle. A lightly raced seven-year-old, he made his hurdling debut earlier this year and, while that was not a strong race, he was in a different league to his rivals.

The ground was very testing, which he appeared to relish, but it will not be quick enough today to hinder his progress. He jumped really well on that first start, looks a smart prospect, and it will be disappointing if he fails to follow up.

His trainer, Willie Mullins, can also take the beginners’ chase with Breaken. A free-going sort who has not been seen since falling on his chase debut more than 450 days ago, he is not short on ability and, with a good round of jumping, can make all the running.

LEOPARDSTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

1:20 Gee Rex (nap) 

1:50 Don Diablo (nb) 

2:20 Eurotiep 

2:55 One Cool Poet 

3:30 Kilandra 

4:00 Breaken 

4:30 It’s Only A Number 

5:00 Prize Fighter 

Next best 

1:20 Grand Bornard 

1:50 Elite Charboniere 

2:20 Gevrey 

2:55 Cratloe 

3:30 Bronson In Blue 

4:00 Jungle Junction 

4:30 Rock On Barney 

5:00 Meet And Greet

More in this section

Leopardstown Races - Sunday 7th March Mitchouka swoops late to grab the glory at Leopardstown
Cheltenham Festival countdown: Five feelgood stories that could lift horse racing Cheltenham Festival countdown: Five feelgood stories that could lift horse racing
Cullentra House will be in safe hands with Denise Foster Cullentra House will be in safe hands with Denise Foster
Leopardstown tips: Gee Rex can get punters off on right note

Denise Foster takes charge at Gordon Elliott’s stable today

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up