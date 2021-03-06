Navan tips: Sovereign Gold can get off the mark over fences

Sovereign Gold can get off the mark over fences in the Navanracecourse.ie Mares’ Handicap Chase, the final race on today’s seven-race programme. For a two-time point to point winner, she has thus far been a touch disappointing, but there were distinct signs of better to come when she finished runner-up to Minella Times on her most recent outing. In a lesser race and back against her own sex today, she can get off the mark on the racetrack.

Noble Yeats has what looks a very straightforward task in the Navanracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle. Just touched off on his only start in a point to point, he ran a big race on his track debut, in a bumper won by Blazing Khal, and duly obliged second time up, in late January at Thurles.

He was well beaten last time in the Grade 2 bumper won by Champion Bumper favourite Kilcruit but is better judged on previous efforts and they make him the standout performer in this race. It will be surprising if he does not prove far too good for these rivals.

Mr Josiey Wales is his most interesting rival. The Castletown-Geoghegan point to point he won has worked out well, but that was in October 2019 and the market might provide best guide to expectation.

The Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase lacks depth, and Scarlet And Dove can land the spoils for Joseph O’Brien. Impressive at Limerick’s Christmas festival, last time out she hadn’t jumped with any great fluency before her eventual fall but had still been in with every chance until that late departure in the race won by Colreevy. This isn’t a particularly strong-looking renewal, and she can take it from fellow Gigginstown House Stud House runner Epson Du Houx.

At Leopardstown tomorrow, Royal Illusion can get off the mark over hurdles in the TRM Equine Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Winner of two bumpers and three of her 11 outings on the Flat, including the 2019 Irish Cesarewitch, she made her jumping debut on unsuitably testing ground at Naas in December, and ran quite well to finish third behind Delvino and Castra Vetera, with subsequent maiden and Grade 3 winner Roseys Hollow just behind.

The ground is not expected to be anywhere near as testing tomorrow and that will be a significant help to the selection. Hurdling debutant Mare Quimby can follow her home.

Royal Illusion’s trainer, Willie Mullins, also has strong claims in the TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase with Livelovelaugh. Runner-up to Off You Go in a handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival on what was his first start for five months, the 11-year-old has a modest record in chases but that was a fine effort off a mark just 2lbs lower and he can take this at the expense of Mitchouka.

The latter was noted running on well in defeat behind A Wave Of The Sea in a handicap chase also at the Dublin Racing Festival, and if he sees out today’s trip, he will go close.

NAVAN

Tommy Lyons

1:40 Barncroft

2:13 Santa Rossa

2:48 Fierami

3:23 Noble Yeats

3:58 Scarlet And Dove (nb)

4:33 Se Mo Laoch

5:05 Sovereign Gold (nap)

Next best

1:40 Ilmig

2:13 Manitopark AA

2:48 Forrard Away

3:23 Mr Josiey Wales

3:58 Epson Du Houx

4:33 Kavanaghs Corner

5:05 Flamingo’s Court

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

2:10 Fly Smart

2:45 French Dynamite

3:15 Royal Illusion (nap)

3:45 Klassy Kay

4:20 Hesamanofhisword

4:50 Livelovelaugh (nb)

5:20 Dark Raven

Next best

2:10 Salt Wind

2:45 Wonder Laish

3:15 Mare Quimby

3:45 Amor Verdadero

4:20 Dis Donc

4:50 Mitchouka

5:20 Youlongforme