Rachael Blackmore to ride A Plus Tard in Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore is set to ride A Plus Tard in the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup, trainer Henry de Bromhead has revealed, with Jack Kennedy on his other runner, Minella Indo.

Blackmore partnered A Plus Tard to victory in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Festival in 2019 and when third in the Ryanair Chase last year.

However, Darragh O’Keeffe was on board when A Plus Tard registered his biggest success so far, in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December.

On that occasion, Blackmore rode Minella Indo, who fell for the first time in his career when sent off the 5-2 favourite.

De Bromhead said: “A Plus Tard was really good in the Savills Chase at Christmas. I am delighted with him. He had a hard enough race there so we decided to put him away for this.

“At the moment, Rachael is going to ride A Plus Tard and Jack Kennedy is going to ride Minella Indo.”

De Bromhead reports Minella Indo, who was dramatically caught close home by Champ in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at last year’s Festival, to be in good shape after finishing fourth to Kemboy in last month’s Irish Gold Cup.

“He is in mighty form now and loves Cheltenham - he comes alive over there and his record is brilliant,” he said.

“He has a real live chance. It was tough to get nabbed like he was last year by Champ, but that’s Cheltenham - these things happen and there is always drama.”

De Bromhead has confirmed Honeysuckle as a definite runner in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, giving Blackmore another major chance in one of the showpiece events at Cheltenham.

“She’s going for the Champion Hurdle. That’s the plan, she seems in good form and all is good.

“We were delighted with her at Leopardstown winning the Irish Champion Hurdle,” said the County Waterford trainer.

“She’s an amazing mare and we feel very lucky to have her.”

Honeysuckle could have gone for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle which she won in 2020.

De Bromhead also reported Envoi Allen to have settled in well since his arrival. He said: “It’s obviously not the circumstances of how you’d like to get horses, but these are the horses everyone’s trying to get and I feel fortunate that Cheveley Park have decided to send them to us. The three that are entered for Cheltenham include Envoi Allen and he seems great.

“They came down and they looked great when they arrived here, so it’s just a case of trying to tick them over and not let the change of regime upset them too much. If we can do as good a job as Gordon has done with them, we’ll be delighted.