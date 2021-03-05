Fairyhouse & Dundalk tips: Messidor can take step up to listed level in her stride

Messidor can take the step up to listed level in her stride when she contests the Hollywoodbets Patton Stakes, the feature on this evening’s card in Dundalk.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly was just touched off on debut but disappointed on her second start, in Down Royal. She then made her all-weather debut and ran away with a maiden before following up in an auction race here in December.

She was deeply impressive on that latest outing and there is every reason to believe she can continue to progress. She steps up to a mile for the first time, which holds no fears for her, and she can maintain her unbeaten record on this surface.

Even though stablemate My Generation is the only maiden in the race, she looked promising on debut behind Thrumps Dream and natural improvement should ensure she also has a say in the finish.

Fairyhouse plays host to six maiden hurdles and two handicaps, and Shean Glory showed enough in defeat on his recent outing to have a major say in the finish of the first division of the Easter Festival 3rd-5th April Handicap Hurdle.

Sean Aherne’s five-year-old caught the eye finishing fourth behind Fighting Fit just eight days ago at Thurles, and the benefit of that first run in a handicap will not be lost on the mare. She looks a certain improver, Simon Torrens takes off a very handy 5lbs, and a big run looks assured.

Get Phar can give her most to think about. He ran a big race in defeat behind Fou Diligence on his recent handicap debut and, like the selection, is bound to improve for the run. If not today, he should get his turn before too long.

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

1:35 Rambranlt’jac

2:05 Lariat

2:40 Daphne Moon

3:15 April’s Moon

3:50 Gaulois

4:20 Old Town Garde

4:50 Shean Glory (nb)

5:20 Golden Sunset

Next Best

1:35 Hamundarson

2:05 Five Helmets

2:40 Presenting Ana

3:15 Ciao Bella

3:50 Palace Storm

4:20 Gipse Joe

4:50 Get Phar

5:20 Ballymadun

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

5:00 Kendred Soul

5:30 Princess Plumeria

6:00 Melliferous

6:30 Indignation

7:00 Hidden Land

7:30 Messidor (nap)

8:00 Major Power

8:30 Ablah

Next Best

5:00 Zahee

5:30 Nana Patsy

6:00 Thosedaysaregone

6:30 Merroir

7:00 Listening Mode

7:30 My Generation

8:00 Fastman

8:30 Tribute To Jade