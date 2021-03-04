Clonmel tips: Saint Benedict can end the day on a high for punters

Just the six races this afternoon in Clonmel, and Saint Benedict can end the day on a high for punters by taking the Racing Again March 9 Maiden Hunters Chase.

He finished runner-up in this race last year, when he found only Some Man too good, and also found one too good on his most recent start, also over today’s course and distance. On that most recent outing, he was just touched off by Templebredin, and that level of form ought to be good enough today.