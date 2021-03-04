Clonmel tips: Saint Benedict can end the day on a high for punters

Just the six races this afternoon in Clonmel, and Saint Benedict can end the day on a high for punters by taking the Racing Again March 9 Maiden Hunters Chase.
He finished runner-up in this race last year, when he found only Some Man too good, and also found one too good on his most recent start, also over today’s course and distance. On that most recent outing, he was just touched off by Templebredin, and that level of form ought to be good enough today.
His trainer, Enda Bolger, could hardly have his horses in better form, and this fellow can continue that run by belatedly getting off the mark.
Complete Sizing may offer most resistance. He was sent off a well-backed 7-2 chance in this race last year, when the selection was 12-1, but he fell far too early to be sure where he may have finished.
He was beaten at odds-on in a point to point on his next start and hasn’t been seen since disappointing in a similar race to today’s at Downpatrick in March of last year. It will be no surprise if he comes in for plenty of support but has questions to answer now and is entitled to need the run.
Avellino can take the opener for Dermot McLoughlin. A ten-year-old mare, she has clearly had her issues and will never fulfil her early promise, but she showed she retains plenty of ability when third behind Choungaya last month at Fairyhouse.
That was her first run for 405 days, and it could be argued that the lack of a run was the difference between winning and losing. If she does not find this coming too soon, she will be hard to beat.
2:20 Avellino (nb)
2:55 Desire Du Joie
3:30 Encore Lui
4:05 American Image
4:35 Marshalled
5:05 Saint Benedict (nap)
2:20 Dubai Daisy
2:55 Hazran
3:30 Rock On Barney
4:05 Western Boy
4:35 Goulane Jessie
5:05 Complete Sizing