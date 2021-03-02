Gowran Park report: Remarkable Bachasson romps to another success

Remarkable 10-year-old Bachasson continued on his winning ways and retained his unbeaten seasonal record when romping to a 16 lengths win in the rescheduled Red Mills Chase (Grade 2) in Gowran Park.

Willie Mullins' grey registered his 13th success for the trainer (and the 15th of his career), easing past front-running Spyglass Hill before the fourth last fence and stretching clear from the next to slam Castlegrace Paddy.

“He’s an extraordinary horse, bought as a bumper and hurdle horse, but with so much scope,” stated Mullins.

“What makes him special is that he’s so brave and in love with the game. Paul said he was loving it today, when he got upsides Rachael, and that he just took off with him.

“He’s a great horse for Colm O’Connell to have after Un De Sceaux. He’ll continue in similar company and he’ll now head for either the Imperial Call Chase (Grade 3) in Cork on Easter Sunday or go to Fairyhouse on Easter Monday for a Grade 2 hurdle.”

Trainer Martin Hassett declared: “That was Plan B (making the running) – Plan A was to be in mid-division,” after his No Grey Area’s made it three wins from his last four starts in the Holden Plant Rentals Handicap, winning unchallenged by 15 lengths from favourite Street Value.

And he added: “We shouldn’t have run him the last day – he’s a stuffy horse and had missed some work due to the frost. But, make no mistake, this is a serious horse and Pa (King) is brilliant on him.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does to him before making plans. He’ll be going chasing – he’s dynamite over a fence.”

A listed winner over hurdles, Cedarwood Road (Derek O’Connor) made it third-time-lucky over fences when getting the better of Antey in the beginners chase, the pair finishing 23 lengths clear of the rest.

“I was very nervous coming here, because he wants to go the other way and he doesn’t like that ground,” said trainer Gearoid O’Loughlin. “So I’m glad to get it out of the way. He’s still a big baby and it was always the plan to stay at home. He’ll probably take his chance in the Grade 1 at Fairyhouse (Ryanair Gold Cup) now.”

Trainer Martin Brassil and jockey Ricky Doyle, who shared a 33/1 winner in Punchestown on Monday, were on the mark in divisions of the Sea Moon & Jukebox Jury At Burgage Stud 4-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle.

Brassil saddled French import An Epic Song (10/1), in the colours of Paddy Aspell, to win the first division under Darragh O’Keeffe.

The Authorized gelding got the better of Easca Peasca, prompting Brassil to explain: “He had an ordinary run in France. We had to get him started and this was a very weak-looking race. I wasn’t sure if he’d handle the ground. I suppose we’ll find out more the next day. That said, he’s a big-framed horse with a good pedigree, so he should improve with time.”

Ricky Doyle struck for the second time in 24 hours when partnering John Halley’s former Ballydoyle inmate Iberia to victory over 40/1 shot Knight Of Malta in the second division.

Doyle commented: “He’s a grand horse. His first two runs weren’t too bad, and he was a bit unlucky both days This wasn’t the great maiden and he’s well bred, so he was probably entitled to win. He’s grand fun horse.”

Up 10lb. for his win at Fairyhouse last month, Weinachts (2/1 favourite) followed-up for Philip Rothwell and Simon Torrens in the Boylesports Carey’s Cottage Novice Handicap Chase, mastering The Chapel Field by three lengths and prompting his trainer to state: “Simon is a very talented rider and gave him a really good ride.”

The mares bumper provided Kieran Callaghan (17), from nearby Old Leighlin, with his first success in the saddle as Jumping Jet, trained locally by Barry Fitzgerald, powered clear to triumph by 29 lengths from Choice Of Words.