Dundalk tips: Punters should lean towards Tower Of Pisa

With Gowran Park losing the unequal battle with the weather, Dundalk hosts the day’s only action in Ireland and Tower Of Pisa gets the nap to take the Willie Buckley Memorial Handicap. Joseph O’Brien’s filly made an inauspicious debut here in November but left that behind when winning a maiden by a wide margin in early December.
She was off from that until three weeks ago when she finished a never-dangerous fourth behind The Mouse Doctor. That was her handicap debut, she was carrying 9-13, and was entitled to strip fitter for the run. With Alan Persse taking 7lbs off her back today, and thus just 9-00 to carry, she can step up considerably to secure a second win. Tartlette was impressive last time and there’s every reason to believe she can improve further, but she has 10-00 to carry and that looks enough to anchor her.
Laugh A Minute, who was runner-up in the 2020 running of the Hollywoodbets Racing & Sports Betting Race, can reverse that form with winner San Andreas when they renew rivalry in the race.
He was well beaten in the race last year but that was his first start for Ado McGuinness, and he finished in front of that rival in a later meeting. He hasn’t run since November, when he was a little unlucky behind stablemate Harry’s Bar, but he can go well fresh, Cian MacRedmond takes off a handy 7lbs, and he can take this at the expense of stablemate Godhead, who quickly reached a decent level on the all-weather in Britain and can improve further.
Jo March ought to take beating in the first division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden, though this is just her second start, and first since October. On debut, she caught the eye finishing fourth in a decent maiden at Leopardstown and left the impression she could develop into a decent sort. She can take this at the expense of Skilled Warrior, who ran well on both outings to date and also has obvious claims. Newcomer Flyin Hawaiian represents a top team and thus worth noting.
4:00 Port Lockeroy
4:30 Tower Of Pisa (nap)
5:00 Tyrconnell
5:30 Jo March
6:00 Feeling Tip Top
6:30 Laugh A Minute (nb)
7:00 Sideshow Bob
7:30 Togoville
4:00 Trump Card
4:30 Tartlette
5:00 Well Suited
5:30 Skilled Warrior
6:00 Gegenpressing
6:30 Godhead
7:00 Ahundrednotout
7:30 Trueba