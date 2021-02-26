Dundalk tips: Punters should lean towards Tower Of Pisa

With Gowran Park losing the unequal battle with the weather, Dundalk hosts the day’s only action in Ireland and Tower Of Pisa gets the nap to take the Willie Buckley Memorial Handicap. Joseph O’Brien’s filly made an inauspicious debut here in November but left that behind when winning a maiden by a wide margin in early December.

She was off from that until three weeks ago when she finished a never-dangerous fourth behind The Mouse Doctor. That was her handicap debut, she was carrying 9-13, and was entitled to strip fitter for the run. With Alan Persse taking 7lbs off her back today, and thus just 9-00 to carry, she can step up considerably to secure a second win. Tartlette was impressive last time and there’s every reason to believe she can improve further, but she has 10-00 to carry and that looks enough to anchor her.