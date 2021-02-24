Cork jockey Jerry McGrath continuing recovery from injury

Cork jockey Jerry McGrath continuing recovery from injury

Jerry McGrath

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 07:00

Cork jockey Jerry McGrath is making steady progress after being badly injured in a three-horse pile-up at Lingfield last month.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider dislocated his hip and his shoulder and fractured both joints when taking a crashing fall from Vegas Blue in a jumpers’ bumper.

He underwent two operations, the second lasting eight hours as surgeons pinned and plated the hip and shoulder.

McGrath, who is based with Nicky Henderson, has not been able to put any weight on his injured side since the fall.

“I’m getting there. Things are going the right way, hopefully,” said McGrath.

“I’m going to see a shoulder specialist (on Wednesday) and then the week after I have to go and see a hip specialist, so I’ll probably know more after that.

“I’m not actually back walking on two feet yet, so by the end of this week or early next week I’ll be back walking with a bit of luck.

“I’m doing plenty of rehab and stuff at the moment, but it would be a big bonus if I was able to walk.”

More in this section

Willie Mullins still has Punchestown hopes for Faugheen and Douvan Willie Mullins still has Punchestown hopes for Faugheen and Douvan
Adagio File Photo David Pipe: Adagio ticks the right boxes for Triumph Hurdle
Fairyhouse report: Jordan Gainford makes it two from two in the paid ranks on Mt Leinster Gold Fairyhouse report: Jordan Gainford makes it two from two in the paid ranks on Mt Leinster Gold
Cork jockey Jerry McGrath continuing recovery from injury

Bookies in Britain want Grand National delayed until betting shops reopen

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up