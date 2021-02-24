Cork jockey Jerry McGrath continuing recovery from injury

Cork jockey Jerry McGrath is making steady progress after being badly injured in a three-horse pile-up at Lingfield last month.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider dislocated his hip and his shoulder and fractured both joints when taking a crashing fall from Vegas Blue in a jumpers’ bumper.

He underwent two operations, the second lasting eight hours as surgeons pinned and plated the hip and shoulder.

McGrath, who is based with Nicky Henderson, has not been able to put any weight on his injured side since the fall.

“I’m getting there. Things are going the right way, hopefully,” said McGrath.

“I’m going to see a shoulder specialist (on Wednesday) and then the week after I have to go and see a hip specialist, so I’ll probably know more after that.

“I’m not actually back walking on two feet yet, so by the end of this week or early next week I’ll be back walking with a bit of luck.

“I’m doing plenty of rehab and stuff at the moment, but it would be a big bonus if I was able to walk.”