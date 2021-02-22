Willie Mullins: ‘Al Boum Photo is in a good place... we’re very privileged to have him’

Willie Mullins has horses vying for or already clear favourite for half of the races at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.

Reading that probably doesn’t do it justice. Sure, he hasn’t yet won a race at the 2021 Festival, and given the events of the past 12 months, it might the wrong year to tempt fate, but Mullins’ record with lesser teams tells us he is likely to turn this market dominance into winners on the four days between March 16 and 19.

The top trainers, horses and jockeys converge on the Cotswolds for the meeting, all hoping to be in the shape to give their very best, but Mullins has done so with such regularity in the past decade, we ought not be too surprised at his current position.

So, what does the Closutton maestro put it down to?

“To tell you the truth, I’m wondering myself,” admits Mullins.

I think recruitment must be the key. I’m always searching. At the moment I’m looking for horses that will be racing for me in a year or two years’ time. I think that’s instrumental in creating a base from where to work.

“Of course, you’ve got to have to have the people who put the money there so you can invest it in nice bloodstock, and we’re very lucky to have owners like that, that want to have nice horses.

“And that doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a thing that’s been building over years and years. It’s very hard for young trainers to come in and expect to compete because they’ve got to build up their clients as well, and the trust that the client has for the trainer – and likewise the trainer for his client.

“It’s a combination of everything really. When you look at the top end of our staff, they’re all with me the same length of time I’m here in Closutton. Ruby, David, Patrick, Jackie, and Dick Dowling, our head man. That’s a lot of experience between the whole yard, and maybe that’s coming to fruition now.”

As Mullins reminds us, it is only a couple of years since he wondered if he would ever win a Gold Cup, and yet in Al Boum Photo he now has a horse bidding to earn a place alongside Arkle and Best Mate as three-time winners of the race.

It also doesn’t seem so long since this horse was making headlines for the wrong reasons. Famously, he ran out at Punchestown, a race which came little more than a month after he fell at the second-last in the RSA and sidelined Ruby Walsh for a considerable period. The horse was well beaten before that incident in the RSA Chase and there was little from that to suggest he was the next big thing.

Perhaps it is that, or his since scant appearances on the track which have resulted in him failing to fire the imagination of punters, but perhaps that highlights Mullins’ expertise with the horse he describes as an ‘ordinary Joe’.

Al Boum Photo and Paul Roule on the gallops during the visit to Willie Mullins' stables in Closutton. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

“He’s very unremarkable – that’s the thing about him,” admits Mullins. “He’s uncomplicated, he’s very nice to train.

“He’s in great shape. Worked well last week. He has a big bit of work coming up this week.

Little did I think when we were buying him – or, indeed, the day that he ran out at Punchestown - that we would be in this position. He’s got a funny back history, but here he is, a double Gold Cup winner going for a third Gold Cup. We’re very privileged to have him.

“We think he’s in a good place. Any time Paul has ridden him in work, he’s been happy with him. I’ve been happy with what I’ve been seeing as well. We don’t have any negatives at this point, we didn’t have any setbacks. I think he’s in great shape going to Cheltenham this season.”

The sole championship race at the Festival to elude Mullins thus far is the Champion Chase, but Chacun Pour Soi is currently odds-on to right that wrong. Little can be taken for granted, particularly as he was a horse with issues in his younger days and, although it was nothing in the grander scheme of things, he missed out on last year’s renewal when having to be pulled out on the morning of the race.

“Hopefully (he’ll get there) and give us the chance to try and put that away,” says Mullins. “He’s in great form since. He does everything right, and that’s all.

“There’s never anything wrong with him - until the morning of the race last year. He had his troubles early on in his career but now everything has settled down, he just goes up the gallop every morning, he’s very good.

“We want to see what he can do in Cheltenham. Can he be as good in Cheltenham as he looked in Leopardstown? He’s one of the ones, if you had to pick the top five or six out of the team travelling to Cheltenham, that we’re really hoping can bring his A-game there.”

The latter statement, said with no intent of arrogance or complacency, might be the greatest indication of the depth of the current Closutton squad – and also send shudders down the spines of his rival trainers.

One race Mullins certainly knows what it takes to win is the Champion Hurdle, having done so four times, and a fifth could come courtesy of arguably his most fascinating runner of the entire meeting - stable newcomer James Du Berlais, a horse Mullins has coveted for some time.

He was bought as a novice chaser, but one suspects the decision to pitch him straight in at the deep end is not being done with eyes closed. The five-year-old, now in the ownership of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, must be pulling up at trees at home, though Mullins is never going to admit such.

We’ve been watching him in France for the last 18 months, and trying to buy him, and they wouldn’t sell, and they were looking for a lot of money. And then, out of the blue, Simon and Isaac stepped in and did a deal with the trainer in France. They rang me to know would I like to train him, and it was a very pleasant surprise to get that call.

“He is (on course for the Champion Hurdle). He had a very busy season in France last year. He was bought as a novice chaser for next season, but it’s a long time to wait so we put him in training, and I was happy to run him somewhere.

“I’m not going to run him in the Stayers’ Hurdle, so I thought best to just let him run in the Champion Hurdle rather than have him doing nothing for the whole spring.

“I was delighted to see he is rated 167 on English ratings. That puts him in there with a shot. It’s going to be a true-run race, as it always is, and that will suit him.

“He jumps, he stays, he’s got everything you’d want. He can be a tough ride, from what I remember watching him in France. We’ll know a lot more about him over the next two weeks because we’ll be asking him questions we haven’t asked him before.

“It’s not the end of the world if he disappoints because he wasn’t bought with this in mind, but he’s a horse we’re really looking forward to long-term.”

Last season’s County Hurdle winner Saint Roi on the other hand has been ruled out of the Festival by Mullins.

The six-year-old was Barry Geraghty’s final Festival winner when bolting up in handicap company in March, and went into the summer as one of the leading players for the Champion Hurdle.

His season started well with a win at Tipperary in October - but since being stepped up in class, he has been beaten in the Morgiana Hurdle, the Matheson Hurdle and the Irish Champion.

Mullins said: “Unfortunately he’s out of Cheltenham.

Chatting to JP (McManus, owner) the other day we came to the conclusion that we’re not happy with him, and he won’t run at Cheltenham.

“He just hasn’t gone forward. He’s had one or two little niggles, and I think JP was happy to just let him get over those entirely.

“Maybe they are the reason - maybe not.”

Meanwhile, Ronald Pump has suffered a setback which has ruled him out of the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Matthew Smith reports it is not serious and is optimistic his stable star will be back in action at the Punchestown Festival at the end of April.

“He’s thrown a splint. It’s going to set him back a few weeks,” said the County Meath handler.

“He did a piece of work last week and was in great form. He’s fit so we’re hoping, fingers crossed, he’ll make it to Punchestown.

“Thankfully it’s nothing serious. He’ll just need a few quiet weeks.”

Ronald Pump, who was beaten just half a length by Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle back in November, was as low as 12-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle on March 18.