Fairyhouse report: Jordan Gainford makes it two from two in the paid ranks on Mt Leinster Gold

Jordan Gainford, who made a dream start to his career as a conditional rider when tasting success for Gordon Elliott in Navan on Sunday, made it two from two in the paid ranks on Mt Leinster Gold for Colin Bowe in the first division of the Fairyhouse Bobbyjo Chase Day 27th February Mares Maiden Hurdle in Fairyhouse on Monday.

A three-time winner in the point-to-point sphere, the seven-year-old Gold Well mare made all and stayed on dourly when pressed in the straight to beat chief market rival Robyndeglory by five lengths.

“She had good point-to-point form, winning three from four,” explained Gainford, “Colin has done a great job with her. Her jumping was marvellous. She would love a trip and you’ll see her over fences next year.”

The second division of this mares’ race also produced a clear-cut victory as 4/9 hot-pot Norwigi, trained for J P McManus by Enda Bolger, made all and romped to an easy, eight and a half lengths win over second favourite Western Zara.

The home-bred Yeats mare was ridden by Mark Walsh who summed up the performance. “It was a poor race. I kept it simple, making the running and she won well. You couldn’t ask for much more. And I would have been surprised if she didn’t win like that.”

Gordon Elliott stated:, “He’s a grand, honest staying horse,” after 4/9 favourite Folcano in the Moran colours, had to dig deep for Jack Kennedy to see off Carrig Rock by a neck in the first division of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival 3rd-5th April Maiden Hurdle.

Having tracked market rival Buck’s Billionaire for most of the journey, Kennedy’s mount became involved in a prolonged tussle and prevailed narrowly. “Jack said he didn’t like the ground, but felt he had to follow Patrick, so it became a good test. It’ll be no shock if he turns up in the Martin Pipe (at Cheltenham) – I think the race would suit him because he stays very well. And he’ll definitely appreciate better ground.”

Off the track for almost two years, Full Time Score captured the second division of this event for owner Chis Jones, Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, justifying 10/11 favouritism at the expense of Gordon Elliott’s Fire Squadron.

“It was a very good performance from a horse that’s been off the track for almost two years,” said Blackmore, having triumphed on her only ride of the day. “He had his problems, but Henry and the team have done a great job with him. He’s a lovely big horse and it’s great to have him back on track. Hopefully, we’ll have plenty of good days ahead with him.”

Zanavi, trained and ridden by Denis Hogan, proved a shock winner of the opening four-year-old maiden hurdle after 1/2 favourite Showbusiness flattered to deceive when cruising into the lead before the second last.

But 25/1 Zanavi, formerly with Dermot Weld and having his second start over flights, swept past the jolly approaching he final flight before stretching clear on the run-in to score by thirteen lengths, with debutante Brookline getting up on the line to pip the favourite for second.

“I was expecting a good run, although there were two in the race with good form – I was riding to be third,” explained Hogan. “He turned in travelling real well and picked up nicely. He’s come on a lot from his run in Punchestown. He takes time to warm up his jumping and is getting confidence as he goes along.

“Entries for the Boodles (at Cheltenham) close in the morning and we’ll give him an entry and see what mark he gets. He’s a horse that will mix it, hurdles and flat, over the summer.”

Trainer Sam Curling suggested: “I’d say he’ll be sold after that,” having watchrf his Moig South point-to-point winner Dom Of Mary (Pa King) win the two and a half mile bumper, beating the Mullins hope Hi Ho Phoenix convincingly.

“He won his point-to-point well and the form is working out. He’s a very nice horse, improving the whole time. He loves soft ground and he jumps really well.”