Navan report: Thrilling finish sees Beacon Edge comes out on top in Boyne Hurdle 

The featured Grade 2 Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle produced a superb finish, from which Beacon Edge emerged victorious, while dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll showed up well much of the way but eventually trailed in at the back of the field.

Fury Road was early favourite but notably easy to back right up until the moment it was patently clear he was going to jump off in front. He duly set the pace, but it was quite a sedate one, which had the field stacked up most of the way.

The leader jumped particularly well and still held the advantage over the last, but Beacon Edge, ridden by Sean Flanagan for trainer Noel Meade, picked up strongly on the hill and wore down the long-time leader to earn a neck victory.

Tiger Roll travelled with enthusiasm and was within striking distance turning in but was unable to sustain his effort up the straight.

Of the winner, Noel Meade said: “He had a colic at Christmas and spent nearly a week in Kildare. Even though we thought he was at the time, he just wasn’t himself on his last run at Naas. He’s a fair horse. I wondered about him getting the trip, but he stays.

“Michael (O’Leary, owner) had it in his head that he’d go to Liverpool for the two-and-a-half-mile race (Aintree Hurdle), but he is in the Stayers’ Hurdle.”

Defeat in that race was one of few reversals for Gordon Elliott, who won half the eight races on the card. His day began with Thyestes Chase winner Coko Beach reversing previous form with Espanito Bello in the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase.

The winner was always up with the pace whereas Espanito Bello sat behind until hitting the front three out. In front over the next, the latter made a bad mistake at the final fence and handed the advantage back to Coko Beach, and he and Jack Kennedy made the most of it.

“Jack said he’s better in a big field, with horses around him, where something can keep him travelling,” said Elliott.

“I was standing out on the track and I wasn’t sure whether he would have won or not, but Jack said he thought he would have. He said he needed the jump to win it and he got it.”

Elliott and Kennedy won the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle with Frontal Assault. Success required plenty of attrition on the part of the winner, who was under pressure quite early on but found plenty to deny Angels Dawn by three parts of a length. Odds-on favourite Minella Escape was under pressure but still there with every chance when falling at the second-last.

Elliott secured his third win of the day and jockey Jordan Gainford his first as a conditional rider when Fierami took the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Handicap Hurdle. Close to the pace from the outset, the six-year-old ran on strongly to deny Westy Fox and Castle Town House.

Elliott completed his four-timer when Ginto took the Flower Hill Bumper under Jamie Codd. It was hard work for the five-year-old, but he remains a smart jumping prospect.

On paper, the Racing Again March 6 Handicap Chase was nothing special, but Hugh Morgan made it a highlight of the day when guiding the Denis Hogan-trained Young Dev to the most unlikely of victories.

Morgan, a five-pound claimer, lost his irons on landing at the back of the first fence and, for the remainder of the three-mile race, had to nurse his mount around without them. Remarkably, he produced him to lead at the last and he stayed on well up the hill to beat last year’s winner, Se Mo Laoch.

“My right stirrup broke after the first and I kicked it out,” said Morgan. “I’m grand at the minute, but I’d say I’ll be sore in the morning.

“It took a bit of getting used to going down to the fences without them, and I just left him to sort himself out. It was great - it was something new anyway. It’s my first ride for Denis, so it’s very important to get a win.”

Atlantic Fairy hasn’t fine-tuned her method of racing but Henry de Bromhead’s mare is clearly very talented and she showed that when winning the listed Apple’s Jade Mares’ Novice Hurdle.

Rachael Blackmore sent her to the front early. She never quite settled, and her jumping left something to work on, but she produced the best of her leaps when asked to do so and found plenty for pressure to see off Joseph O’Brien’s pair, Global Equity and Lunar Display. She has the option of the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham, though de Bromhead suggested she could wait for Fairyhouse.

Alko Rouge was well backed to get off the mark over hurdles in the Navan Members Maiden Hurdle and Tom Gibney’s horse rewarded that confidence. The imposing seven-year-old made every yard of the running to win a shade cosily under Darragh O’Keeffe.