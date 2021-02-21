'Encouraging signs' for Tiger Roll despite last-place finish in Navan

Two-time Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll commanded much of the attention prior to the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle at Navan and, while he trailed home last of the six runners in a race won by Beacon Edge, there was a degree of promise to be taken from the run.

A previous winner of this race, he looked on good terms with himself prior to setting out on the two-mile-five trip and, when the race got underway, he moved well, if a little too keenly, for much of the journey.

This really wasn’t about winning, and it was great to see the 11-year-old showing so much enthusiasm, particularly as he had been so far below his best on his last couple of outings.

Within a few lengths of the lead turning for home this time, he was, ultimately, left a long way behind as Beacon Edge and Fury Road, both also wearing the Gigginstown House Stud colours, battled it out.

Victory went to the Noel Meade-trained Beacon Edge, who got up in the final strides to deny Fury Road by a neck.

Ruby Walsh, commenting on Racing TV, said there were “definitely encouraging signs” from Tiger Roll, but was quick to qualify the remark.

“You’d like to see him quicken a bit to go with them at the back of the third-last, if you were being critical, and get tired then,” said Walsh. “But he did travel with a lot of enthusiasm, he was quite keen, so he might just have blown up at that stage and that’s why he didn’t go with them.

“But it was definitely a step in the right direction for him compared to what we saw him do here on the Flat and in Cheltenham in November. Definitely encouraging signs. Not saying I’d be rushing in to back him in the Grand National – I’d like to see him in Cheltenham first.”

Bookmakers clearly weren’t too impressed as they left him as big as 9-1 for the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with last year’s winner, Easysland, shortened up right across the boards.

It was a similar story with the Grand National, for which a third win in April is as big as 33-1.