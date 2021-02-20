Dashel Drasher records landmark Ascot Chase victory

Dashel Drasher delivered a famous Grade One success for trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Matt Griffiths in the Betfair Ascot Chase.
Dashel Drasher records landmark Ascot Chase victory

Matt Griffiths riding Dashel Drasher (left) clear the last to win The Betfair Ascot Chase from Daryl Jacob and Master Tommytucker (right) at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire.

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 16:28

Dashel Drasher delivered a famous Grade One success for trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Matt Griffiths in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

The front-running eight-year-old, scoring for the third time in succession at Ascot, took on favourite Cyrname early on the final circuit and then outpointed the latter's stablemate Master Tommytucker up the straight to win by a hard-fought two lengths.

Dashel Drasher, sent off at 4-1, jumped well throughout and, after mastering Cyrname - who was again disappointing and quickly faded to be pulled up - he battled all the way to the line to keep Paul Nicholls' second string at bay by two lengths.

More in this section

Windsor Races 'Next stop Cheltenham' - Third Wind wins at Haydock
Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday - Ascot Racecourse Scudamore impressed as Remastered makes all the running at Ascot
Saudi Cup 2021 'The first part of the year's plan has worked out' - Willie Mullins proud after Hollie Doyle strikes late on True Self
Ascot Races

Goshen roars back into Champion Hurdle picture

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up