Dashel Drasher records landmark Ascot Chase victory

Dashel Drasher delivered a famous Grade One success for trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Matt Griffiths in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

The front-running eight-year-old, scoring for the third time in succession at Ascot, took on favourite Cyrname early on the final circuit and then outpointed the latter's stablemate Master Tommytucker up the straight to win by a hard-fought two lengths.