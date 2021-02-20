Goshen roars back into Champion Hurdle picture

Goshen was cut to 5-1 from 16-1 for the Champion Hurdle
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Jamie Moore riding Goshen clear the last to win The Ascot IJF Ambassador Programme Juvenile Hurdle at Ascot Racecourse on January 18, 2020 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 15:54

Goshen reignited his Champion Hurdle claims with an impressive victory in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

Out of luck after falling at the final flight with the Triumph Hurdle at his mercy 12 months ago, Gary Moore's five-year-old blew the opposition away with a devastating display as he returned to his best form of last season.

He settled well for Jamie Moore, who allowed Navajo Pass to give him a lead until the business end of the race.

Kicking on after jumping three from home, the 100-30 victor quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals.

Song For Someone, the 11-10 favourite, appeared to struggle to compete with the early pace, but came through to finish a never-nearer second - 22 lengths behind the easy winner. Navajo Pass was third.

Goshen was cut to 5-1 from 16-1 for the Champion Hurdle with Paddy Power, and to the same price with Coral from 20-1.

