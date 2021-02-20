Scudamore impressed as Remastered makes all the running at Ascot

Remastered put in an exemplary jumping display to make every yard of the running for trainer David Pipe and jockey Tom Scudamore in the Grade Two Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot.

The 9-2 winner is likely to head to the National Hunt Chase or Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival - for which he is respectively 20-1 (from 33) and 25-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power.

Remastered appeared to face a major threat from 5-2 favourite Demachine rounding the home turn, but Pipe's front-runner found extra to score by four lengths.

Scudamore was suitably impressed, and said: "He jumped superbly all the way round, and fences have made a real man of him.

"He's unbeaten over fences and has really taken to them. He's got plenty of options at Cheltenham. He's only run once there before, but that was over hurdles and a couple of years ago."

Some of the interest went out of the race when second-favourite Sevarano pulled up in the early stages - while Kalooki looked dangerous until hitting the final ditch, four out, and then fading to finish a distant third.

The market told the story in the greatbritishstallionshowcase.co.uk Novices' Hurdle as Midnight River usurped Gallyhill as favourite - and then got the better of that rival in a rousing finish.

One True King made a bold attempt to lead throughout, but a mistake at the penultimate flight set him back - leaving 5-4 shot Midnight River and Harry Skelton to beat Gallyhill and Nico de Boinville by a length and a half.

After riding another winner for his brother Dan, Skelton said: "He's a horse we've always liked, with a good attitude.

"He used to be a bit free but has been taught to settle, and I think the best is yet to come because he's a three-mile chaser of the future.

"We might look at Cheltenham, and certainly Aintree, but fences are the main objective."