Gowran Park meeting off due to waterlogging

Gowran Park meeting off due to waterlogging
Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 09:56
Colm O’Connor

Racing chiefs have cancelled Saturday's racing meeting at Gowran Park due to waterlogging.

"Following an inspection this morning, Gowran Park was found to be unfit for racing due to waterlogging after 14mm of rain overnight," the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board confirmed following an inspection at 8am.

"With a forecast for a further 13mm of rain today, the fixture scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled."

Gowran Park was set to host a seven race card which included the Grade Two Red Mills Chase.

Today's meeting at Limerick also fell victim to the poor weather conditions.

Racing is still scheduled for Navan on Sunday afternoon with the first off at 1.05pm.

