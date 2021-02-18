Appeals Body ‘cannot ignore’ very serious consequences of Charles Byrnes’ actions

Trainer Charles Byrnes has failed to have the six-month licence suspension of his licence overturned.

The ban was handed down by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board last month after his runner, Viking Hoard, failed a drugs test post-race at Tramore in October 2018.

THE BACKGROUND

“The facts are not contested in any significant respects. Mr Byrnes, accompanied by his son and assistant, Cathal, travelled with the horse box carrying the gelding, Viking Hoard, from his training establishment in Co Limerick to Tramore, Co Waterford. Cathal drove. They did not stop on the way. They arrived at Tramore Racecourse at about 1pm-1.15pm and signed in at the racecourse stables. Viking Hoard had been declared to run in the Waterford and Tramore Racecourse on Facebook Handicap Hurdle, scheduled to be run at 2.35pm.

"Cathal Byrnes had brought some rugs to be delivered to a member of the staff at Tramore and went to deliver them. Mr Byrnes estimates that this took some 10 minutes. However long or short this time, Mr Byrnes accepts that Viking Hoard was left unattended. There was no reason for this. Mr Byrnes could easily have attended the horse and has given no reason, either to the Referrals Committee, or this Appeals Body for not doing so. Mr Byrnes and his son, Cathal, went to have lunch at the racecourse, availing of vouchers provided for owners. The horse was left unattended in his stable. Mr Byrnes estimated that this absence lasted some 10 or 15 minutes. Again, no reason was offered as to why either Mr Byrnes himself or Cathal could not have attended the horse during this period. Thus, it is accepted that the horse was left unattended for two periods, estimated by Mr Byrnes to have added up to a total of between 20 and 25 minutes. No steps were taken to ensure that the horse was attended during these periods. Mr Cathal Byrnes was not called to give evidence.”

‘SERIOUSLY NEGLIGENT’

The Referrals Committee found Mr Byrnes to have been “seriously negligent” in his supervision of Viking Hoard.

This constituted the Committee’s judgment on the facts. The word, ‘negligent’ is not used in the sense of the law of negligence. It meant that the Committee considered Mr Byrnes to have been careless to a serious degree in leaving the horse entirely unattended for such significant periods of time. This gave rise to what the Regulation describes as “an obvious security risk.”

As already noted, Mr Byrnes accepted, when it was put to him by a member of the Referrals Committee, that some unknown third party would be able to get to the horse without being noticed.

For the same reason, it was reasonable for the Committee to reach the conclusion that, although it was not alleged that Mr Byrnes was involved directly in administering ACP to the horse, “his neglect in supervising the gelding facilitated what was clearly organised pre-race doping of his charge.”

The Appeals Body does not agree with the submission that this conclusion was unsupported by evidence.

‘BLAMEWORTHINESS’

"The focus of the Appeals Body’s deliberations must be on the blameworthiness of Mr Byrnes’ conduct. In the judgement of the Appeals Body, Mr Byrnes failure to ensure any attendance on Viking Hoard at Tramore Racecourse stables for two significant periods prior to the race on 18th October was, in the language of the Referrals Body, 'seriously negligent'.”

Given Mr Byrnes’s explicit acceptance of his knowledge of his duty, his behaviour was inexcusable. He simply made no attempt to ensure that the horse was attended, in particular, while he and his son went for lunch. It would have been perfectly simple for one to attend the horse while the other had lunch. Mr Byrnes cannot have been unaware of what the Rule says is the “obvious risk.” Whilst the Appeals Body accepts that there is no evidence that he was aware of the extraordinary and suspicious betting activity on Viking Hoard, it simply cannot ignore the very serious consequences which flowed from his misconduct and dereliction of duty as follows: 1. the very real and significant risk posed to the health, safety and welfare of the horse, jockey and indeed all participants in the race, 2. the financial loss to the affected punters, and 3. the consequential reputational damage to the integrity of the racing industry.

THE SANCTIONS

The Appeals Body notes that the Referrals Committee sought to reach a fair and proportionate sanction having regard to the nature of the misconduct in this matter. Whilst the Appeals Body has given serious consideration to the exercise of its powers to increase the period of withdrawal of the trainer’s licence, due to the gravity of the misconduct, it is cognisant of the fact that these matters, culminating in this appeal, have been a source of considerable stress for Mr. Byrnes for a protracted period of time. That factor, undoubtedly contributed to by pandemic-related difficulties, is of itself punitive in nature. The Appeals Body does, however, take this opportunity to stress that such a lenient view might not be taken in the future.

For these reasons, the Appeals Body reaffirms the decision on penalty of the Referrals Committee to order the withdrawal of Mr Byrnes’ licence for the period of six months as well as the fine of €1,000. It holds that the six-month period of time of the withdrawal of licence will, in substitution for the decision of the Referrals Committee made pursuant to Rule 19A, take effect 14 days from the date of this decision of the Appeals Body.

LEGAL COSTS

The Appeals Body is required to rule on the request made by the (IHRB) that Mr Byrnes be required to pay the Boards’ costs and expenses in connection with this appeal and that his deposit be forfeited. The amount of the costs was estimated at €2,000 and Mr Byrnes made a deposit of at €500. The Appeals Body has decided to accede to this application. It will award costs and expenses to the Board in those sums to be paid by Mr Byrnes, to include the amount of his deposit.

* Taken from the 25-page findings at the IHRB Appeal by Charles Byrne from the decision of the IHRB referrals committee