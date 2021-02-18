Viking Hoard trainer Charles Byrnes fails in appeal against six-month suspension

Trainer Charles Byrnes has failed to have the six-month licence suspension of his licence overturned.

The ban was handed down by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board last month after his runner, Viking Hoard, failed a drugs test post-race at Tramore in October 2018.

The urine sample contained hydroxyethylpromazinehydroxide (HEPS), a metabolite of acepromazine, which is a sedative and prohibited under the rules of racing.

The IHRB found that the trainer was "seriously negligent" in his supervision of Viking Hoard on the afternoon in question.

Byrnes launched an appeal on the basis that the ban he received was unduly severe and disproportionate.

However the IHRB Appeals Board upheld the original sanction and “reaffirmed the decision on penalty of the Referrals Committee and awarded costs of €1,500 to the IHRB and ordered that the appeal deposit of €500 be forfeited."

It also noted that his behaviour in leaving Viking Hoard unattended on the day was "inexcusable."

“In the judgement of the Appeals Body, Mr Byrnes failure to ensure any attendance on Viking Hoard at Tramore Racecourse stables for two significant periods prior to the race on 18th October was, in the language of the Referrals Body, “seriously negligent.”

Given Mr Byrnes’s explicit acceptance of his knowledge of his duty, his behaviour was inexcusable. He simply made no attempt to ensure that the horse was attended, in particular, while he and his son went for lunch. It would have been perfectly simple for one to attend the horse while the other had lunch. Mr Byrnes cannot have been unaware of what the Rule says is the “obvious risk.”

"Whilst the Appeals Body accepts that there is no evidence that he was aware of the extraordinary and suspicious betting activity on Viking Hoard, it simply cannot ignore the very serious consequences which flowed from his misconduct and dereliction of duty as follows: 1. the very real and significant risk posed to the health, safety and welfare of the horse, jockey and indeed all participants in the race, 2. the financial loss to the affected punters, and 3. the consequential reputational damage to the integrity of the racing industry.

"The Appeals Body notes that the Referrals Committee sought to reach a fair and proportionate sanction having regard to the nature of the misconduct in this matter.

“Whilst the Appeals Body has given serious consideration to the exercise of its powers to increase the period of withdrawal of the trainer’s licence, due to the gravity of the misconduct, it is cognisant of the fact that these matters, culminating in this appeal, have been a source of considerable stress for Mr. Byrnes for a protracted period of time.

“That factor, undoubtedly contributed to by pandemic-related difficulties, is of itself punitive in nature. The Appeals Body does, however, take this opportunity to stress that such a lenient view might not be taken in the future.

“For these reasons, the Appeals Body reaffirms the decision on penalty of the Referrals Committee to order the withdrawal of Mr Byrnes’ licence for the period of six months as well as the fine of €1,000.

"It holds that the six-month period of time of the withdrawal of licence will, in substitution for the decision of the Referrals Committee made pursuant to Rule 19A, take effect fourteen days from the date of this decision of the Appeals Body.”