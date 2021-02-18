Clonmel tips: Minella Escape can take step up in class in his stride

Long-standing maiden An Marcach  can get off the mark in the finale
Minella Escape should appreciate step up to three miles. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 08:00
Tommy Lyons

The feature on today’s card in Clonmel is the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle and Minella Escape can take the step up in class in his stride.

Arguably unlucky on his track debut, when leading and falling at the last, Henry de Bromhead’s horse finished runner-up to Legacy Thor next time and went one place better with an easy victory at Tramore.

The point to point winner gives the impression he will appreciate the step up to three miles, and this races looks a good opportunity to make an immediate mark in graded company.

Ragnar Lodbrok looks his chief danger. He won his maiden in October, at Galway, and finished runner-up in listed and Grade 3 company on his next two starts. He was well beaten in Grade 1 company last time but will find this level of competition much more to his liking. He sports blinkers for the first time but will need to tidy up his jumping to maximise his claims.

An Marcach is a long-standing maiden but can get off the mark in the finale, the Caherclough Handicap Chase. Des Donovan’s horse has returned better than ever this season, and the switch to chasing has yielded four third-placed finishes in as many outings.

He ran a huge race trying to concede considerable weight to Kristian Goingwel on his penultimate start and off level weights last time got a little closer to the winner. On that latter occasion, he finished behind Goulane Jessie, who re-opposes, but the booking of Rachael Blackmore is a positive and he can reverse those placings. Encore Lui is the other interesting runner in the field.

Tommy Lyons

1:45 Manitopark AA 

2:20 Cavallino 

2:55 Minella Escape (nap) 

3:30 Fallen Forest 

4:05 Damut 

4:35 Forrard Away 

5:05 An Marcach (nb) 

Next Best 

1:45 Humble Glory 

2:20 Envious Editor 

2:55 Ragnar Lodbrok 

3:30 Coole Arcade 

4:05 Westy Fox 

4:35 Lean Araig 

5:05 Encore Lui

