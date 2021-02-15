Velvet Elvis on song again at Thurles

Velvet Elvis backed up his Cork maiden hurdle success with a fine victory in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

Stepping back from three miles to two and a half, Darragh O’Keeffe chose rightly to be prominent aboard Tom Gibney’s five-year-old and he impressed with how he stretched on when challenged two out. A mistake at the last wasn’t enough to halt his momentum as he crossed the line three and a half lengths clear of Capilano Bridge.

“He is a very straightforward horse to do anything with and we thought conditions would really suit him,” said Gibney. “When I got here and Darragh told me the ground was terrible I was quite happy to hear that.

“I thought the trip might be a bit short for him, but conditions nullified that. He was bought for chasing and will probably do that next year. We might look at the valuable three-mile novice handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse next.”

Velvet Elvis and Darragh O’Keeffe (centre) on the way to winning the Horse & Jockey Rated Novice Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Willie Mullins is hard to beat at all levels of competition, and while Harrie may not be a star in his Closutton stable, the lightly raced nine-year-old got off the mark over fences at the fourth time of asking when taking the Templemore Beginners’ Chase. He made all, regularly outjumped odds-on favourite Whatsnotoknow, and coasted to victory over the staying-on Recent Revelations.

Mullins completed a double when Cool Jet took the John Thomas McNamara Series Bumper. Out of a half-sister to Cousin Vinny, who won the Cheltenham Bumper for Mullins, he was fourth in a Leopardstown bumper on his only previous outing. Ridden by Jody Townend on this occasion, he travelled best as the field turned for home and he stayed on well to race clear of promising track debutant Spanish Present, who is out of a mare who won an Ebor and a Lartigue Hurdle for Mullins.

Espion Du Chenet bounced back to winning way in the Racing Again February 25 Handicap Chase. Louise Lyons’ horse won at Naas in December but unseated here next time and pulled up last time out, at Clonmel. But he was back to form this time, moving well from the outset. He coasted the front in the straight, jumped the last better than the challenging The Chapel Field, but was all out close home to deny that rallying rival by a short head.

The market latched on to Bal De Rio and Hamundarson in the moments before the off of the Thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle, and they duly fought out the finish, considerably clear of the remainder. Victory went to Bal De Rio, ridden by Charlie Hart for Denis Hogan. He moved up well to challenge turning for home and found plenty for pressure to get off the mark over hurdles at the 21st time of asking.

Dunboyne showed a real appreciation for the step to three miles in the Holycross Maiden Hurdle. Gordon Elliott’s runner sat just off the pace until Keith Donoghue asked him to move up to challenge before the turn for home. Mercury Lane tried hard to fend him off, but the winner went clear over the last and held on well despite idling close home.

Said Donoghue: “He ran into a good horse in Bob Olinger, and there was probably no second the first day, and we were happy with him. And the last day he probably ran into a not-too-bad horse again. The step up in trip today was a big help to him, and he was bought to be a three-mile chaser so it was just nice that he could win a hurdle along the way.”

Knock Na Rea got that important winning bracket when taking the Killinan Handicap Hurdle for John Joe Walsh. The lightly raced nine-year-old mare had run particularly well on her previous outing and benefited from a patient ride by Ambrose McCurtin this time. He sent the mare to the front two out and she picked up well to comfortably hold the game veteran The Grey Guy.