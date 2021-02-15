Delta Work ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Delta Work has been ruled out of the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup by trainer Gordon Elliott.

The eight-year-old is a multiple Grade One winner and was fifth behind Al Boum Photo in the Cheltenham highlight last March.

He was last seen in action when third to Kemboy in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

However, a problem has emerged since then and Elliott fears it has probably put an end to Delta Work’s campaign.

Elliott said: “Unfortunately, Delta Work has suffered a setback which has shown up since he last ran at Leopardstown.

“It’s going to rule him out of the Gold Cup and probably the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile Cyrname is one of 10 contenders for Saturday’s Betfair Ascot Chase.

The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old needs to bounce back to form having failed to finish in the King George VI Chase at Kempton. Prior to that, he had looked as good as ever when winning the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and he did claim the Ascot Chase in 2019.

Nicholls could also run Master Tommytucker, who has won three times already this season. On the ratings, Cyrname’s main opponent is the Colin Tizzard-trained Lostintranslation, who is dropping down in trip.

Winner of last season’s Betfair Chase, he was only narrowly beaten in the Gold Cup in March, but was a distant third in the Betfair Chase in November and once again failed to run his race in the King George.

Last year’s Ascot Chase hero Riders Onthe Storm is back again for Nigel Twiston-Davies, but he has yet to return to that sort of form in two outings this term.

Saint Calvados, a narrow second in last term’s Ryanair Chase and fourth in the King George, could try to make amends after unseating Gavin Sheehan in the rearranged Cotswold Chase at Sandown. Bennys King, Dashel Drasher, Fanion D’Estruval, Kalashnikov and Terrefort complete the list.

Elsewhere, Officials at Chester are hoping a combination of mass Covid-19 testing and social-distancing measures will allow up to 5,000 racegoers to attend the Boodles May Festival.

The track announced in a statement it has developed a “sector leading mass lateral flow testing programme” upon entry for spectators at the three-day festival, with the results expected to be returned in less than 20 minutes.

The mass-venue testing could take place in three separate sites, enabling 1,800 lateral flow tests per hour to take place at the racecourse, with all attendees assigned a specific site and allocated entry time.