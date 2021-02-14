Thedevilscoachman continues on the upgrade at Punchestown

Thedevilscoachman, trained by Noel Meade, brought his tally to four wins in five starts with a comfortable success in the listed INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Although always in a favourable position in a race run at a steady pace, he wasn’t entirely suited by the way the race was run. Yet, Mark Walsh didn’t have to ask for maximum effort to first get the better of Power Of Pause, and then fend off the challenges of Fire Attack and French Light. He gives the impression he can improve through the grades.

“The first day he went to the races we knew he was quite good, but we didn’t actually know how good he was because he’s so laid back,” said Meade. “Eoin Walsh rode him and said when he asked him to quicken at Naas in that four-year-old bumper, he actually went back in the saddle because he quickened up so quick.

“Obviously we knew we had something special then. I was disappointed with him at Christmas, but I suppose it was a big jump from a maiden to a race like that, and Mark said he was very green. He’s had an easier time since, in those two races, and we’d be happy with the way things are going anyway. He has a lovely turn of speed.”

That win completed a double for owner JP McManus, who had also taken the opening race with banks debutant Shady Operator. Backed as though defeat was out of the question, he justified his position in the market but it was never quite that comfortable. Trained by Enda Bolger, who won six of the previous ten runnings of the race, he had to respond generously to Derek O’Connor’s urgings to see off Blast Of Koeman’s challenge.

Both divisions of the Happy Birthday Sarah Ann Madden Maiden Hurdle went to Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, the first with the back-to-form mare Pont Aval. Odds-on favourite Lifetime Ambition went on over a mile out but could never burn off his rivals. A bad mistake two out cost him the lead, and he faded to finish fourth behind Pont Aval, who readily went clear for an easy success.

“She’s a big mare, and she’s going to jump fences in time,” said Mullins. “She’ll probably go for the Shannon Spray in Limerick, over two miles and six, in March.”

The second division was won in even smoother style by Jungle Boogie. The seven-year-old made his track debut just three months ago and it resulted in a clear-cut victory in a Clonmel bumper. Once again, he went off in front and, after holding a narrow lead much of the way, readily cruised clear for Townend. A bad mistake at the final flight was the only moment of concern for short-odds players, but he gathered himself quickly and coasted home.

Said Mullins: “He did it well. Paul said he was very brave, and every time he saw a hurdle, he wanted to get on with it. That will improve. He’s a very good jumper at home, but he’s very keen about his jumping. He might have far more respect for a fence than he does for a hurdle.”

The Punchestown Grand National Trial Handicap Chase was the feature and The Big Dog ground out victory for Peter Fahey and jockey Jamie Codd. For much of the race, he sauntered around looking like a certain winner, but he was ponderous over the last couple of fences, conceded his advantage on the run-in, and had to dig incredibly deep under pressure to fend off Screaming Colours by half a length.

Liz Doyle’s Farmix bounced back to winning ways with an impressive display in the Punchestown Festival Of A Different Colour Rated Novice Chase. Jack Kennedy sent him off in front, as is the horse’s preference, and he jumped well bar one early guess at a fence and a bad mistake at the seventh. Dinny Lacey mounted a challenge but the leader picked up again to win going away.

“He’s a beautiful-looking horse, lots of presence, and carries himself well,” said the winning trainer. “He’s a big raw horse, and there’s loads of scope for improvement. Hopefully he’s an exciting horse for the future.”

Lightly raced nine-year-old Thunderosa ran out a wide-margin winner of the David Trundley Artist At Punchestown Handicap Hurdle. Paddy O’Hanlon sent Dermot McLoughlin’s horse on before three out and soon had matters under control.

Gigolo Dai Dai became Henry de Bromhead’s second bumper winner of the season when taking the finale under David Roche. Runner-up Meet And Greet may have looked a little unlucky in running, but the winner turned for home on the bridle and left the impression there could be plenty more to come. He is a smart prospect for de Bromhead and owner Chris Jones.