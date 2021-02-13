Talking Horses: Willie Mullins poised to reach new heights at Cheltenham Festival

After the feast that was last weekend comes a jumping famine with today’s meetings at Newbury and Warwick falling victim to the weather.

On the plus side, both meetings have been rescheduled and the absence of any jumps fare from Britain today provides an opportunity to reflect on the implications of what took place at the Dublin Racing Festival, where the total dominance of Willie Mullins left his opposition — both home and abroad — quivering ahead of next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Four winners on day one was eclipsed by five on day two as Mullins won six of the eight Grade Ones up for grabs across the weekend.

As shows of intent go, this could hardly have been more intimidating.

Already the most successful handler in Cheltenham Festival history with 72 wins, Mullins looks a near-certainty to land the leading trainer award for an eighth time next month.

His single most successful Festival to date came in 2015 when he broke new ground (equalled by great rival Gordon Elliott in 2018) by saddling eight winners — Douvan, Un De Sceaux, Faugheen, Glens Melody, Don Poli, Vautour, Wicklow Brave, and Killultagh Vic — in total.

That was a mighty battalion but last weekend’s domination raised the possibility that the Closutton class of 2021 might just be the best yet.

If that proves the case, this could be the year Mullins breaks that 2015 record. Indeed, he might even shatter another glass ceiling by getting into double figures. A tall order? Yes. Doable? Absolutely.

After all, as things stand, 13 of the ante-post favourites for the 28 races at Cheltenham reside at Closutton.

Mullins has an even stronger stranglehold at Grade One level as nine of the 14 favourites for top-level contests are in his care.

He looks likely to bag two of the four Grade Ones up for grabs on day one as Appreciate It promises to be a mighty tough nut to crack in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle while, with Henry De Bromhead’s Honeysuckle now Champion Hurdle-bound, the Mares’ Hurdle now appears to be at Mullins’ mercy via Concertista or Benie Des Dieux.

Mullins may struggle to land a telling blow in the Champion Hurdle but Energumene should at least keep Shishkin honest in the Arkle while, away from the Grade One action, Saint Sam, second to leading Triumph Hurdle contender Quilixios in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, heads the market for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Day two looks likely to begin the same way as day one: With another Mullins-trained favourite who showcased his wellbeing with a dominant victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

For Appreciate It on the Tuesday, read Gaillard Du Mesnil on the Wednesday.

With Bob Olinger and Bravemansgame lying in wait, Gaillard Du Mesnil has more on his plate in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle than Appreciate It will encounter in the Supreme but he deserves his position at the head of the market.

It should be a St Patrick’s Day to savour for Mullins as the magnificent Monkfish looks one of the bankers of the meeting in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase while Kilcruit, so jaw-droppingly impressive at Leopardstown last Saturday, will be hard to deny in the Champion Bumper.

In between, Chacun Pour Soi should give Mullins a belated first Champion Chase success. The fragile nine-year-old would surely have landed the spoils last year had a minor setback the morning of the race not ruled him out.

Should he line up at the start this time, he will surely get his — and Mullins’ — name on the Champion Chase roll of honour.

The Thursday looks likely to be Mullins’ least successful day but he’ll be entitled to fancy his chances of winning the Ryanair Chase for a fourth time in six years. Min will be back to defend his crown but will head to Cheltenham on the back of a disappointing effort when pulled up behind Chacun Pour Soi last weekend.

He has the class to bounce back but if he doesn’t, Allaho and perennial Cheltenham bridesmaid Melon could cash in.

Gold Cup day will revolve around Al Boum Photo’s bid to become the first horse since Best Mate to win the blue riband for a third successive year and he’s undoubtedly the one they’ll all have to beat.

In retaining his crown last year, Al Boum Photo completed a 2,196-1 Clusutton four-timer and it could be another fab Friday for Mullins next month as, outside of the Gold Cup, he also has the favourite in the County Hurdle (Sadlier), the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Stattler), the St James’s Place Challenge Cup (Billaway), and the top three in the market for the inaugural running of the Mares’ Chase (Elimay, Benie Des Dieux, and Colreevy).

So, can Mullins saddle 10 or more winners at Cheltenham 2021, a tally that would likely eclipse the combined number of races won by the home team? You bet he can.

And, on the evidence of last weekend, he probably will.