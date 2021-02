Benavente can make it third time lucky when he contests the final race, the Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Race, on this evening’s eight-race card in Dundalk.

Richard O’Brien’s horse ran a fine race on debut in a maiden won by Lucky Vega and was off the track for seven months before finishing a close third on his recent all-weather debut.

On the latter occasion, he came there with every chance but was unable to pick up well enough inside the final furlong to get the job done. He finished just behind one of today’s rivals, Devil’s Outlaw, but that one was a touch disappointing next time and the selection, with the recent run under his belt, can improve enough to reverse the form.

Devil’s Outlaw is sure to be heavily involved once more, but the selection’s stablemate, Eloso, who was behind Benavente and Devil’s Outlaw on his debut, ran a race of promise and it will be no surprise if he gets considerably closer to those two today.

Melliferous will take beating in the second race, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden. A promising fourth on debut, over 12 furlongs, she dropped back almost a quarter of a mile last time and failed by a head to get to the experienced and well-backed Tooreen Angel. Returning to a mile and a half and wearing cheekpieces for the first time, she can go one place better.

The experienced S’all Good Man can give the selection most to do.

In the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing And Sports Betting Race, Saltonstall has a significant amount in hand of his rivals and will likely be a short price to win but he is unproven over the trip and thus a chance is taken on Bold Approach, who stays much further than this and will likely be ridden to make it a stamina test.

Selections

Tommy Lyons

4.00 Blue Cabochon

4.30 Melliferous (NB)

5.00 Drakensburg

5.30 Bold Approach

6.00 Harriet's Force

6.30 Jim Barrie

7.00 Porterinthejungle

7.30 Benavente (Nap)

Next best

4.00 Zen Silence

4.30 S'all Good Man

5.00 Make The Switch

5.30 Raphael

6.00 Major Power

6.30 Slade Runner

7.00 Sister Lola

7.30 Devil's Outlaw