Thurles tips: Whatsnotoknow can extend Mouse Morris' winning streak

Should Thurles pass a morning inspection, Whatsnotoknow can continue the fine run of trainer Mouse Morris by taking the first race, the Templemore Beginners’ Chase.

Last time out, the six-year-old was a shade disappointing when unable to make the most of an initial handicap mark of 118 over hurdles but he may have run into an improving horse in Blanketontheground, and he also remains open to plenty of improvement.

His previous outing was over fences at this venue and he ran a superb race to finish runner-up to Franco De Port, who won a Grade 1 on his next start and went on to finish runner-up behind Energumene at the Dublin Racing Festival.

In defeat last time, Whatsnotoknow looked as though he needed further than today’s trip, so expect Phillip Enright to be positive aboard this promising sort. He can take this at the expense of Harrie, who was a faller last time but has back form which gives him claims at this level. Exit Poll ought to be a leading player but has been disappointing thus far over fences and his stable seems out of form.

Gorki D’airy can take the Thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle for Willie and Patrick Mullins. Well backed to make a winning debut for current connections in a maiden hurdle at Tramore, he was ultimately no match for Minella Escape. The drop back from two miles and five furlongs to the minimum trip should be ideal and it seems likely Patrick Mullins will set out to make all the running.

He can improve for his debut over hurdles and is just preferred to Schone Aussicht, who also gave the impression she would improve for a drop back in trip after finishing third over two and a quarter miles last time.

THURLES

Tommy Lyons

1:45 Whatsnotoknow (nap)

2:15 Hell On Earth

2:50 Gorki D’airy (nb)

3:20 Capodanno

3:50 Dunboyne

4:25 Winsor Vixen

4:55 Cool Jet

Next best

1:45 Harrie

2:15 Carnet De Stage

2:50 Schone Aussicht

3:20 Crosshill

3:50 Meticulous

4:25 Seangoell

4:55 Galudon