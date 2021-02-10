Thurles card subject to 'precautionary inspection'

A view of the start of the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Novice Steeplechase in Thurles last month. Picture: Caroline Norris

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 09:21

There will be an inspection ahead of the fixed meeting at Thurles tomorrow due to a weather warning in place in parts of the country, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board have announced.

The statement said that the inspection would be "precautionary" and the going at the track is currently soft and soft to heavy.

"Due to a Status Yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice, there will be a 7.30am precautionary inspection at Thurles tomorrow (Thursday) ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place," an IHRB statement read.

"The track is currently fit for racing and the going is soft (Chase) and soft to heavy (Hurdle/Bumper)."

Over the weekend, there are scheduled cards at Dundalk, Naas and Punchestown.

