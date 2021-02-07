Five things we learned from day two of the Dublin Racing Festival

Something a little different

On a weekend dominated by Willie Mullins, it was refreshing to see Paul Hennessy, a man best known for his greyhound exploits, saddling the winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle, the opening race on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival.

No match for Monkfish and Latest Exhibition at Grade One level over Christmas, Heaven Help Us was far more comfortable in this company and, while he briefly looked like he might fold on the run-in, he did just enough to hang on in the hands of Richie Condon.

Seventh to Shishkin in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, he could be a live County Hurdle contender for a shrewd operation.

Gordon Elliott has a stranglehold on the Triumph Hurdle market

On a weekend where he had to play second fiddle to Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott bagged his Grade One when Quilixios justified strong market confidence to win the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Saint Sam set a searching pace from the front but Quilixios was always travelling ominously well and ultimately pulled five and a half lengths clear at the line.

He’s clearly a talented individual but his acid test will come when he clashes with stablemate Zanahiyr in the Triumph Hurdle.

And, as impressive as Quilixios was, it’s hard to escape the sense that the Elliott camp consider Zanahiyr to be that bit better. However, should anything go amiss with Zanahiyr, Quilixios looks a more than able deputy.

Appreciate class

Appreciate It was one of the most visually impressive winners at this meeting last year before going on to beat all bar stablemate Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

That defeat was a little deflating but he was always likely to take high order in the novice hurdling division this season and he did just that when routing the field at Leopardstown over Christmas. That meant he was always going to be an odds-on favourite in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle this weekend and once again he justified the hype with another smooth success.

In doing so, he confirmed his position as hot favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, a race Willie Mullins has won six times in the past. In Appreciate It, he has the perfect candidate to make it a magnificent seven.

A familiar story

You’ve got to feel for Latest Exhibition. A Grade One-winning hurdler, he has already shown himself to be a high-class operator over fences and he always gives his all. However, he keeps banging his head against a brick wall in Monkfish.

Only a neck separated the pair in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle last March before Monkfish stretched his margin of superiority to three lengths in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Paul Nolan will have hoped the three-furlong drop in trip in the Flogas Novice Chase would help Latest Exhibition make it third time lucky but once again Monkfish had his measure, this time by 11 lengths.

Given the understandable desire to avoid the unbeaten Envoi Allen in the Marsh Novices’ Chase, you’d imagine Monkfish and Latest Exhibition will again square up in the Festival race that used to be the RSA Chase.

Monkfish will inevitably again start favourite and will probably land the spoils but it’s impossible not to admire the way Latest Exhibition keeps coming back for more.

As for Monkfish, a Gold Cup showdown with Envoi Allen in March 2022 would be epic. Really epic.

Golden moment unlikely to be followed by another

Kemboy’s Irish Gold Cup win was a moment to savour for winning jockey Danny Mullins but it’s hard to envisage the winner – or any of his four rivals for that matter – following up in the Cheltenham blue riband.

After all, Kemboy has already had two cracks at it, falling at the first in 2019 before finishing seven to Al Boum Photo last year. The evidence of his CV suggests he’s at his best of a flat track and he’s more far likely to land another big one at Aintree or Punchestown, where he famously gave Ruby Walsh a fairytale finish to his illustrious career, than he is to make it third time lucky next month.

Like Kemboy, Delta Work has already fallen short in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and he looks to have reached the ceiling of his ability. The perceived wisdom before the Irish Gold Cup was that if there was to be a legitimate Cheltenham contender emerge from Leopardstown, it would be Minella Indo.

However, a shuddering blunder two fences from home put the 13-8 favourite on the backfoot and he only managed to beat one horse, Melon, home. On the back of that, it’s hard to see him playing a meaningful part on March 19.