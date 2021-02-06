Honeysuckle sweep away doubts to put herself firmly in Champion Hurdle conversation

The feeling of defeat is yet to come to Honeysuckle and, with a stunning display in the Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, she kicked it a long way further down the road.

This was a performance of authority which we hadn’t previously seen from her at this level and if - like me - you doubted the prospect beforehand, she put herself firmly in the picture for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Rachael Blackmore was content to sit in third place early and her mount moved and jumped with real swagger. When Blackmore decided it was time to up the ante, the mare responded in breath-taking fashion.

Asked for maximum pressure on the turn for home, she was in splendid isolation up the straight and, despite jumping the last in similar fashion to last year, got away from the flight well and won by a huge margin for a Grade 1 two-mile hurdle.

Abacadabras finished a respectable second, ten lengths in arrears, while Sharjah had every chance and no chance, and Saint Roi failed to make any impact.

“That was deadly – what we hoped she’d do,” said a beaming Henry de Bromhead. “She was brilliant; Rachael brilliant on her; she jumped great. Delighted. There’s a lot of relief. I don’t feel as sick as I did ten minutes ago.” To the suggestion this might have been a career-best for the unbeaten daughter of Sulamani, de Bromhead replied: “I’d say, on ratings, it would have been but, that apart, the Hatton’s Grace was pretty good last year. She’s put in a few real good ones, but this definitely has to be up there.

“I’m very lucky that, touch wood, she’s normally on her game, but I felt I’d left her a little bit short for Fairyhouse, so we just didn’t want to do that again.

“We’ll have to see about the Champion Hurdle (at Cheltenham). I’ll have to speak to Kenny (Alexander, owner) and Peter, but you’d have to think we’ll be leaning that way.”

With a word for the winning rider, he admitted: “Very lucky to have her. I’ve said it all before. She’s just brilliant to have on the team.”

Blackmore, who started the day level with Paul Townend at the top of the jockeys’ championship but saw her rivals push three clear before pulling this one back, was similarly appreciative of her boss.

“Henry has just done an unbelievable job with her,” she said. “She’s a lot sharper today than she was the last day. She was class. She’s got plenty of it (pace) and you can kind of do whatever you want with her.

“Today she was taking me there as opposed to me forcing her there, and that’s every jockey’s dream when you can sit against them and they’re jumping from hurdle to hurdle.” The winner now shares favouritism, between 2-1 and 11-4, with reigning champ Epatante for the Champion Hurdle at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, while runner-up Abacadabras was also cut in price for the same race, ranging between 8 and 12-1.

A little earlier in the day, team Mullins and Townend had completed a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins when Energumene routed the opposition in the Patrick Ward & Company Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase.

As in his two previous outings over fences, he set off in front and had it his own way for much of the journey. Captain Guinness attempted to throw down the gauntlet after the third-last, but it proved a brief challenge as he departed two out, leaving Energumene clear once more.

Proven over further, the favourite quickened away to the last and had the race in safe keeping once clearing that obstacles. Franco De Port, who won a Grade 1 here at Christmas, was hampered two out but stayed on nicely to take second place ahead of Blackbow, who completed a Mullins 1-2-3.

“It’s fantasy racing, that’s what it is,” said Mullins, reacting to the perfect start to the day. “I thought that was a hell of a performance from a novice. It was a hell of a performance to jump and gallop, to take no quarter from any horse.

“I don’t think there was anything wrong. He probably stood a little bit far off the last, and Paul said he stood off one other fence, but other than that it was as good as you would get for a horse having his third run over fences.” A performance of this calibre sets him apart from the Irish novices, and now sets up what could be a mouth-watering Cheltenham clash with the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin, who has looked every inch a star in his three races to date over fences in Britain.

“It does look like it’s going to be a race to look forward to from both sides,” added Mullins. “He (Shiskin) is a hell of a horse. It’s great that we have one from each side of the Irish Sea going there, and we’re looking forward to it.” Townend was also quite effusive in his praise of his inexperienced mount.

“It was a hell of a performance,” he said. “When I turned the taps on him down the back, his jumping was exceptional. He quickened to the second-last and away from it really well. He was brave at the last, but them two-milers have to be.

“I was (surprised he was allowed to dictate). I thought we’d go harder, to be honest. I haven’t seen it back, and maybe I had them all in trouble behind me, but I was always comfortable in front and able to dictate it to them.

“I got in a rhythm on him and was happy and comfortable on him at all stages. You like to see them hit the line, and he went out through it. We knew coming here stamina wasn’t going to be a worry once he behaved himself and did everything right.” Bookmakers reacted by easing Shiskin out to even money for the Arkle, with Energumene shortening from a high of 6-1 to a low of 2-1.