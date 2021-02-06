Mullins, Townend swoon over regal Chacun Pour Soi

When required, there is a regality to Chacun Pour Soi’s jumping which sets him apart from the rest of Ireland’s leading two-mile chasers, and if there were doubts about his finishing effort in previous outings, there was no evidence of such in the Grade 1 Dublin Chase, one of four top-class races on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden confidently by Paul Townend, he sat behind the pace most of the way and when his rider pushed the button the response was immediate. The odds-on favourite quickened up between Notebook and Fakir D’oudairies going to the last, jumped the obstacle in front and oozed class as he left them behind going to the line.

For all that the race lost some of its lustre when Min was pulled up down the back, this was Chacun Pour Soi as connections always believed he could be, and they can now head to Cheltenham confident of crowning him the leading two-miler in these isles.

“I just think he’s a very, very good horse,” said Townend. “He was able to travel and jump well within himself and when Mark (Walsh, on Fakir D’oudairies) switched out going to the last and I gave him a click, he was in there and gone through in a flash. He was brave at the last, he’s just a proper horse. I felt I could pick them up whenever I wanted.”

Chacun Pour Soi’s win – his second in this race – was also Townend and Mullins’ second on the day, after Gaillard Du Mesnil’s impressive display in the opener, the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff Novice Hurdle.

Any concerns about his ability to stay two and three-quarter miles were dispelled in tremendous fashion as he galloped strongly to the line.

While his stablemate, the strong-staying Stattler, was keen in front, he found plenty for pressure but was powerless to resist the late push of Gaillard Du Mesnil, who stretched clear from the back of the last to win with real authority. The inexperienced Gentlemansgame, stepping up to three miles after his maiden win over two, got up on the line to deny Stattler second place.

“He went through the race very easy and I was able to take the gaps when I wanted,” said an impressed Townend. “And he had to be tough too to go through with it. It was what you’d like to see a horse doing that has the potential that he has.”

The winning trainer was equally taken by the display: “Tremendous staying performance. I thought he was very keen with Paul, and Paul had to sit further back than I was hoping that he might, which left him a lot to do. He made it up nicely, which shows he has a fair engine