Leopardstown Sunday tips: Minella Indo can get his career back on track

Minella Indo can get his career back on track by taking the Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, the highlight on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival. Henry de Bromhead’s horse was a leading novice last season and could hardly have begun his senior career better than by trouncing Milan Native at Wexford and following up with a stroll in a Grade 2 at Navan.

On the back of those two wins, he was sent off favourite for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown but fell long before the race entered its critical phase. With just four rivals this time, he will have plenty of room in which to measure his jumping to ensure there is no repeat. He is facing experienced but exposed sorts at this level and can improve past them to put his face firmly in the Gold Cup picture. Delta Work, who also departed early in the Savills Chase, can give him most to think about.

Saint Sam could be a valuable alternative to the market leaders in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Willie Mullins’ horse was beaten at odds-on on his Irish debut in a race won by leading juvenile Zanahiyr and wasn’t suited by the run of the race when fourth behind the same rival next time. On that occasion, he was also behind two more of tomorrow’s rivals, Busselton and Ha D’or, but is much better than the bare form and can be expected to reverse that form.

Twice a winner in France during the summer, he looks the type to improve for those first two runs and can take this at the expense of the unbeaten Quilixios. The later hasn’t run since the last day of October, but was impressive that day, as he was on his Irish debut earlier that month. He looks like a leading juvenile and must be respected, but may need this outing.

Willie Mullins saddles half of the six-horse field and Paul Townend prefers Youmdor to Saint Sam and Ha D’or. He was impressive on his hurdling debut but not certain to land the odds when falling at the last on his most recent start. That leaves him with a little to prove, for all that he could yet develop into a smart hurdler.

It is particularly difficult to look beyond Appreciate It in the Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle. He was a leading bumper horse last year and, while he looked more of a stayer in the making, he proved himself top class over two miles when routing the opposition over course and distance at the Christmas meeting.

Willie Mullins’ runners is quite straight forward, seems sure to be in the van from the outset, and can see off his rivals. Stablemate Blue Lord may be better over further but looks a nice prospect and can run into a place.

Mullins also has a strong hand in the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares’ Bumper and can score with Take Tea. She was particularly impressive on debut, in December, and the form received a boost when runner-up Feddans, who re-opposes, won her bumper two runs later.

The selection has since been purchased by JP McManus, and Derek O’Connor takes the ride. She can take this at the expense of stablemate Brandy Love, who followed up her point to point win with a fine display at Fairyhouse.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares’ Handicap Hurdle is tremendously competitive but Rescue Package makes plenty of appeal. She hasn’t run since winning a handicap hurdle in November but that run was impressive and it seems likely she has been kept off the track with this race in mind.

Tony Mullins’ grey is lightly raced, having won three of her nine outings, and seems best on testing ground, for all that she won a hurdle on summer ground at Kilbeggan. A strong stayer, she will be suited by a strong pace and Robbie Power can deliver her late to land the spoils.

Selections

Tommy Lyons

1.10 Rescue Package (NB)

1.40 Saint Sam

2.10 Appreciate It

2.40 Pure Genius

3.10 Monfish

3.40 Minella Indo (Nap)

4.10 Fan de Bleus

4.40 Take Tea

Next best

1.10 Tellmesomethinggirl

1.40 Quilixios

2.10 Blue Lord

2.40 Damalisque

3.10 Latest Exhibition

3.40 Delta Work

4.10 Farclas

4.40 Brandy Love