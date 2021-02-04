La Chanteuse bounces back to form in great style

Quick over the last two, she won with a considerable amount in hand.
La Chanteuse and JJ Slevin in action last month. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 20:53

La Chanteuse caused something of an upset when taking the feature race at Down Royal, the Molson Coors Rated Novice Hurdle, for local trainer Stuart Crawford and jockey JJ Slevin.

Disappointing on return but smart when winning her maiden hurdle in January, she moved really well through the race and readily took over from On Eagles Wings going to the second-last.

“I think she’s quite a nice mare,” said Slevin. “Her bumper form was decent last year, and she’s improved this year. I was happy we got a good solid, even tempo the whole way, and it turned into a staying match and she’s a good tough mare. He’s entitled to look for black type for her now.”

There was drama in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Novice Chase as leader Arahecan crashed out at the second-last, leaving Stansfield, trained by Paul Traynor, to give Co Down jockey Cormac Abernethy his first winner.

At odds of 1-3, the Henry de Bromhead-trained and Rachael Blackmore-ridden Decimation duly obliged in the Molson Coors Maiden Hurdle, but it was never quite as comfortable as it might have been. Arctic Warrior was challenging when putting down too soon at the second-last and crashing out, leaving the odds-on favourite to scoot home clear.

